Models died in bid to flee drug dealer

The mangled car and (below) models Ansi Kabeer (left) and Anjana Shajan who died in the crash.

A high-speed chase by a suspected drug dealer in his luxury car led to the accident in which three people, including former Miss Kerala Ansi Kabeer and runner-up Anjana Shajan died on Nov 1, Kochi Police Commissioner C.H. Nagaraju has said.

He told the Hindustan Times that the police probe showed that the accident took place in Vyttilla, near Kochi, when the victims were forced to speed away.

"After a party, (the alleged drug dealer) Saiju Thankachan made some overtures which they turned down and that led to a chase," said Mr Nagaraju.

The special investigation team on Tuesday submitted a report to the local court saying if there had been no chase, all three would have been alive.

The court then turned down Thankachan's bail plea and extended his police custody for three more days.

"He is a drug addict and involved in many shady deals. We have information that he harassed many girls after late-night parties," said the commissioner.

"If they (more complaints) come up, we will register more cases. We have registered two cases against him for criminal intimidation (Section 506), culpable homicide (section 299) and other sections (of IPC)."

During the investigation, Thankachan told the police that he followed the beauty contestants-turned models in his Audi car to warn their friend Abdul Rehman, who was driving the car, that he was drunk, police said.

Mr Rehman, however, told the police that he drove the car, a Ford Aspire, within the speed limit to evade the chasing car.

He also said that Thankachan blocked their car near Kundanoor junction and asked them to return to Hotel No 18 at Fort Koch where the party had taken place, police added.

The accident happened early on Nov 1 when Mr Rehman tried to avoid a motorbike. The car hit the motorbike, turned turtle and hit a tree on the roadside. It was mangled by the impact and it took several hours to retrieve those who were trapped inside.

While Ms Kabeer and Ms Shajan died on the spot, their friend Mohammed Ashique, an advertising professional, died after a week. Mr Rehman escaped with injuries since he was wearing the seat belt.

Thankachan's car was seized by the police last month. Condoms and medicines were found inside.

The police also reportedly recovered several photos of girls from his phone. "We have identified his connection to drug peddlers and these contacts of his are also being questioned," Mr Nagaraju said.

The police are also looking into allegations that there was an unpleasant incident during the party which forced the models to flee.

The probe team recovered the hard disk of the CCTV footage from the hotel but it was blank.

Initially, the hotel's owner Roy J. Vayalatin refused to record his statement.

But, after the police arrested him with five hotel staff on Nov 16, he confessed that the hard disk which contained the visuals of the party was destroyed and thrown into the nearby backwaters.

Scuba divers searched the backwaters for two days last month but failed to retrieve the disk.

A special Crime Branch team headed by Superintendent of Police Biji George is continuing the investigation.

Indo-Asian News Service