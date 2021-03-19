Modi calls for quick steps to stop second peak

A health worker taking a swab sample to test for Covid-19 at a residential building in Mumbai on Wednesday. PHOTO: EPA

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for increased testing and local restrictions to halt an "emerging second peak" of the Covid-19 pandemic on Wednesday, as fresh daily cases in the country hit a three-month high.

The world's third most-infected nation with more than 11.47 million cases recorded a peak of just under 100,000 new daily infections in September, before a gradual decline.

Infections fell to below 9,000 new cases early last month, but have steadily increased since then, reaching 35,871 on Thursday. It was the highest number recorded since Dec 5.

According to official data, there were 172 deaths on Thursday, taking the total death toll in the country to 159,216.

Initially, it appeared that the new infections were confined to Maharashtra and Punjab. However, according to the central health ministry's latest data, eight states - Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Gujarat and Karnataka - are experiencing a daily surge, which account for 85 per cent of the new cases.

"We have to stop the emerging second peak of the pandemic through quick and decisive steps," Mr Modi told chief ministers during an urgent virtual meeting to discuss the surge. "In recent weeks, some 70 districts have witnessed a more than 150 per cent increase in cases and, if we do not stop the pandemic right now, it could lead to a nationwide outbreak."

Mr Modi called for a ramp-up in testing in small cities and towns as well as localised containment zones.

He raised key points - such as bringing the focus back on the test-trace-treat strategy by ensuring at least 70 per cent of tests are done through the RT-PCR method and creating more micro-containment zones.

The Prime Minister also expressed the need to accelerate vaccinations, reduce wastage and prevent expiry of doses. Importantly, he said, villages have to be protected as they have weaker health resources.

Mr Modi noted that smaller towns, which had escaped the first wave, were getting affected this time round. It would not take much for the virus to spread to villages from there, which would overwhelm the healthcare system of the country.

Representatives of Maharashtra, Punjab and Kerala asked Mr Modi to consider allowing more people to seek vaccine doses. At present, people above the age of 60 or those older than 45 but with certain medical conditions are eligible for doses.

The Prime Minister reportedly replied that "we might not need to go to that level of vaccination".

The government kicked off a mass vaccination drive across the nation of 1.3 billion people on Jan 16. More than 36 million shots have been administered to health workers, other frontline staff, people over 60 and those over 45 with multiple medical conditions. The government plans to inoculate 300 million people by end-July.

"If more centres can be added and they work on a mission mode, we will reduce wastage. Also, keep in mind the expiry date of the vaccine. Use the earlier batches first," Mr Modi said.

Several badly hit states like Maharashtra have announced fresh restrictions such as curbs on movement and public gatherings in some cities and towns. But the Central government is particularly worried about the situation in the state, which has been reporting more than 15,000 cases on a daily basis this month.

Mumbai is already in the danger zone with over 1,000 new infections being recorded every day. Pune has also seen a surge. Nagpur became the first city in the state to impose a total lockdown this year.

A central government team that visited Maharashtra recommended that the Covid-19 containment mechanism should be reinstated to the level witnessed in August-September last year to limit transmission of the virus in the second wave.

"The absence of rigorous tracing, testing and containment is leading to sustained community transmission," the team said in a report.

However, major nationwide restrictions imposed during a months-long lockdown last year have mostly been lifted, with religious gatherings allowed to go ahead.

More than three million, mostly maskless, pilgrims gathered on the banks of the Ganges river in Uttarakhand last week as part of the Hindu religious festival Kumbh Mela.

Five Indian states are also holding regional elections over the next few weeks, with political rallies attracting huge, often maskless, crowds.

AFP, Reuters, Indo-Asian News Service

