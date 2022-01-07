Modi stuck on Punjab flyover in security breach

In a major security lapse on Wednesday, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi was stranded on a flyover in Punjab for about 20 minutes after protesting farmers blocked the route of his motorcade while he was on his way to the National Martyrs Memorial at the Hussainiwala border with Pakistan.

Visuals from Bathinda showed the Prime Minister's convoy on the flyover surrounded by Special Protection Group (SPG) personnel. Mr Modi was seen waiting in a black armoured Toyota Fortuner.

He later cancelled a scheduled programme in Ferozepur - where he was to lay foundation stones for development works worth Rs42,750 crore ($779 million) and address a rally - and headed back to New Delhi.

"The PM was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes. This was a major lapse in the security of PM," the Central Home Ministry said.

It was the "single biggest lapse in the security of any Indian Prime Minister in recent years", added the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the ruling federal party.

The Home Ministry, "taking cognisance of this serious security lapse", sought a detailed report from the Punjab government and asked it to "fix responsibility for this lapse and take strict action".

Punjab is ruled by the Congress party.

Central Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted: "Such dereliction of security procedure in the Prime Minister's visit is totally unacceptable and accountability will be fixed.

"Today's Congress-made happening in Punjab is a trailer of how this party thinks and functions. Repeated rejections by the people have taken them to the path of insanity. The topmost echelons of the Congress owe an apology to the people of India for what they have done."

News agency ANI reported from Bathinda that Mr Modi told officials at the airport: "Thank your CM, tell him that I managed to get back alive to Bathinda airport."

The BJP too attacked the Congress and its government in Punjab, accusing them of creating a situation "where the Prime Minister is brought to harm".

In a spiralling row in election season, the BJP accused Punjab's ruling Congress of "murderous intentions".

Countering images of the Prime Minister's convoy on the highway, Punjab ministers tweeted photos of what they claimed were empty seats at his cancelled rally.

"The truth is that the BJP's rally was a flop show. When PM got to know this, he decided to return," said Punjab Minister Rajkumar Verka.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi expressed regret that Mr Modi had to return but pointed out that the plan changed at the last minute and that the convoy was offered an alternative route.

"As a Punjabi, I would die to protect you... but there was no danger to his life," said Mr Channi. "There was no security breach. We have every respect for our Prime Minister."

Indo-Asian News Service