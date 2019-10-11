Modi-Xi talks near ancient port town

The second informal summit between Chinese President Xi Jinping and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be held at Tamil Nadu's Mamallapuram.

It will see the two leaders visit some of the UNESCO World Heritage sites there and attend a cultural programme presented by Kalakshetra.

The Chinese President will arrive post-noon (Indian time) today in Chennai, which is 50km from Mamallapuram.

The two leaders will then meet in the evening at Mamallapuram, with Mr Modi scheduled to take President Xi around some of the major historical sites of the ancient port town built by the Pallava rulers.

They will then have dinner and attend a cultural programme.

The two leaders will hold the second round of discussions between their delegations tomorrow at the Fisherman's Cove hotel, after which Mr Xi will depart at 2pm (Indian time).

There will be no formal ceremony or signing of documents.

The Indian side will also have Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval at the talks. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will also be present.

Mamallapuram was chosen as the venue for the talks because both Mr Xi and Mr Modi share a keen interest in history and culture.

The Indian Prime Minister is also keen that places other than New Delhi should be showcased to visiting dignitaries.

Mamallapuram also shares a connection with China as Buddhist monk Hiuen Tsang visited the place in the seventh century.

The seaside centre also hosted sailors from the Chinese port town of Quanzhou.

Evidence of the links between the two countries have been found in the form of pottery and other relics found at Mamallapuram.

Indo-Asian News Service