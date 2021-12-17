Modi's Twitter account hacked by crypto scammers

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Twitter account was hacked on Sunday with a message declaring his country had adopted bitcoin as legal tender and was distributing the cryptocurrency to citizens.

Mr Modi is a prolific tweeter and is the world's most popular incumbent politician on the platform, with more than 73 million followers on his main account.

His office tweeted that the account was "very briefly compromised" and that Twitter had since restored control.

Gujarat acknowledges more Covid-19 deaths than official tally

Gujarat has acknowledged more Covid-19 deaths than its official tally, according to a court document filed on Monday, lending weight to fears that India's actual toll is much higher than reported.

Officials from the state told the Supreme Court that it had received 22,557 applications as of Dec 6 from families of the dead seeking compensation and 16,175 had been approved. Its reported death count is 10,099, according to the state's latest health bulletin.

Farmers head home after year-long protest

Thousands of farmers packed their belongings and dismantled tent cities on the outskirts of Delhi on Saturday as they headed home following a year-long protest against the Indian government's agriculture policies.

In a rare retreat last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced and pushed through Parliament the repeal of three contentious laws that farmers claimed would let private companies control the country's agriculture sector.

Ex-CJ Gogoi's remarks to NDTV trigger privilege notice

Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi's comments in an interview with NDTV have resulted in a privilege notice in Parliament against him. "I go to the Rajya Sabha (Upper House) whenever I feel like it," he told NDTV in the interview focused on his memoir Justice For The Judge.

His statements are in contempt of the Rajya Sabha, undermine the dignity of the House and constitute breach of privilege, the notice submitted by two Trinamool Congress MPs said.

CEO who fired 900 employees via Zoom takes time off

Better.com chief executive officer Vishal Garg has taken time off, after a video of him firing 900 people via a Zoom call went viral on social media.

He apologised last week for the way he handled the layoffs. Chief financial officer Kevin Ryan will be managing the day-to-day decisions of the company.

Man arrested for allegedly stealing Maradona's watch

Police in Assam have recovered a stolen watch customised for Argentinian footballer Diego Maradona and arrested a man behind the alleged theft in Dubai.

Officials said on Saturday that they detained Wazid Hussain who fled to India with the Hublot watch.

The 37-year-old had been working as a security guard since 2016 at a Dubai firm where memorabilia relating to Maradona were stored.

Poonawalla family pledges $91m to Oxford University

Vaccine maker Serum Institute of India (SII) has pledged £50 million ($91 million) to the University of Oxford for setting up a research campus that will also house the institute behind the AstraZeneca-Oxford Covid-19 shot.

The investment was made through the Indian company's Serum Life Sciences unit, Oxford University said on Wednesday.

The research building will be named after Serum's billionaire owners, the Poonawalla family.

Hyderabad sees India's first cutting-edge lung transplant

India has become one of a handful of nations including the United States and Canada where a "breathing lung transplant" can be done.

This cutting-edge process helps increase the time available between harvesting the organ and the transplant. It also increases the recipient body's ability to accept the organ by removing infection.

The first such transplant was done at Hyderabad's Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences on Saturday.

UP police foil man's attempt to fake death

Police in Uttar Pradesh have foiled a plot by a man to fake his own death to avoid being returned to jail.

Officers said Sudesh Kumar, 36, murdered a man, Domen Ravidas, and tried to pass the body off as his own with the aid of his wife.

But the police found CCTV footage of him carrying the body on a bike.

Eight arrested over posts about General Rawat crash

At least eight people have been arrested, two booked and one suspended from a government job across India over offensive postings on social media about the deaths of General Bipin Rawat, his wife and other armed forces officers in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu last week.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai instructed the police to take action against "perverted minds" who tweet "derogative, celebratory messages" over the crash.

Police probe Mother Teresa charity for 'forced conversion'

Police are probing a charity started by Mother Teresa in Gujarat.

Officials are investigating whether the Missionaries of Charity forced girls in its shelter home to wear a cross and read the Bible.

District social officer Mayank Trivedi told AFP that his complaint to the police was based on a report by child welfare authorities and other district officials.

Guards held after shots fired to drive away elephants kill child

Two forest guards were arrested in Assam's Kamrup district on Sunday after a child was killed and her mother injured as they opened fire on wild elephants in a bid to push the herd back into the forest.

Two bullets accidentally hit two-year-old Arbi Daimary, who died.

Her mother Malobika Daimary is now under treatment at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.

Netflix slashes prices in battle with Disney, Amazon

Netflix on Tuesday slashed the prices of its streaming services in India for the first time since launching five years ago as it moves to better compete with fierce rivals Disney and Amazon.

The streaming giant cut prices by 60 per cent to Rs199 ($3.56) a month for its basic plan that lets users watch content on a single device.

State told to pay compensation to man in prison for 41 years

In a rare judgment, the Calcutta High Court has asked the state government to pay a Nepali citizen Rs500,000 as compensation for keeping him behind bars for 41 years without trial.

After a human rights organisation raised the issue, the Calcutta High Court intervened and released Durga Prasad Timsina, aka Dipak Joshi, in March this year.

He was arrested on May 12, 1980, in Darjeeling district for his involvement in a murder case.