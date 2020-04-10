Monkeys and elephants invade concrete jungles

Hundreds of monkeys have taken over the streets around the Presidential palace in New Delhi, leading an animal offensive and taking advantage of deserted streets as India remains under a coronavirus lockdown.

With India's 1.3 billion population and tens of millions of cars conspicuous by their absence, stray domestic animals and wildlife have moved in to fill the void while also suffering from the pandemic fallout.

In the financial capital Mumbai, peacocks have been seen perched on top of parked cars, displaying their spectacular trains.

In Delhi, troops of monkeys now scamper over the walls of the Rashtrapati Bhavan compound, past military guards and into the grounds of ministries and other official buildings.

"They are stealing a lot more, but not yet threatening humans," said an officer on duty at the palace's entrance.

Other animals have also been emboldened by the coronavirus restrictions on humans, who are only allowed out to buy food and essential items.

A Himalayan black bear last week wandered into Gangtok, capital of Sikkim, entering a telecoms office and injuring an engineer.

Another video showed a young deer prancing in the Bay of Bengal's refreshing waves on a desolate beach near Puri in Odisha.

A majestic herd of elephants was seen by a family in Coorg, and villagers captured in their videos a lone tusker lumbering on the streets of Wayanad, Kerala.

A biker driving on a road in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, was shocked to see an elephant casually strolling on the road, making him abandon his two-wheeler to take refuge behind a tree.

Wildlife activist Kishore Rithe said forest officials found a full-grown, hungry bear on the prowl, letting out an occasional blood-curdling growl, in Amravati, Andhra Pradesh.

"A lot of wildlife, normally not visible to humans, has now emerged because of the lockdown, either for hunting or exploring the territories usually crowded by us," Mr Rithe said.

With the lack of humans, traffic, noise and sound pollution, these wild creatures are emboldened to step into the concrete jungle.

The coronavirus has left humans cowering for safety, but at the same time, it has given wildlife the opportunity to reclaim space lost to humans over the years.

But the lockdown has also been deadly for some animals.

Four horses normally employed for tourist carriage rides near Kolkata's landmark Victoria Memorial died from starvation, animal rights activists said.

Some 115 horses, which make their living pulling carriages bedecked with flowers and balloons, were left to fend for themselves after the government ordered the shutdown, Ms Sushmita Roy, spokeswoman for the Love and Care for Animals group, said.

"They are becoming sick. We fear many more will die in coming days if they do not get food," she said.

The owners of the carriages said they have no money for the horses after being ordered off the streets.

"We are finding it difficult to feed our family. How can we feed our horses?" said one owner, Mr Sunny.

AFP, Indo-Asian News Service