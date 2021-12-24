Monkeys vs Dogs gang war

Two monkeys, reportedly involved in the killing of more than 250 dogs, have been captured by Forest Department rangers in Beed district, Maharashtra.

The killings are believed to be an act of revenge after a few dogs killed an infant monkey, reported news agency ANI.

"Two monkeys involved in the killing of many puppies have been captured by a Forest Department team in Beed," Forest Officer Sachin Kand told ANI last Sunday.

The monkeys were later taken to Nagpur city and will be released in a nearby forest soon.

Locals said the monkeys had been killing puppies for a couple of months in Lavool village. According to them, when the monkeys saw a puppy, they would catch it and take it to a place with considerable height and then throw it down from there.

The monkeys also reportedly left puppies on roofs and in trees where they would die from lack of food and water. The locals said the monkeys had been so thorough that there were no puppies left in Lavool.

The villagers contacted the Forest Department after the monkeys attacked some school-going children as well, creating panic, reported ANI.

According to Daily Express, an eight-year-old was dragged by a monkey and was saved by villagers who threw stones at the animal.

"In the last two to three months, there have been incidents where the langurs would catch puppies and take them to a place with considerable height to throw them from there. At least 250 dogs have been killed so far," a villager told ANI.

The strange sequence of events not only created a buzz among the villagers and authorities in Beed, but also meme creators on social media.

People seemed to be taking sides in the "Monkey vs Dogs gang war".

Some social media users were concerned about the brutal conflict between the animals.

"This Monkey Vs Doge story is very disturbing, I have to say," tweeted actor Ranveer Shorey.

Indo-Asian News Service