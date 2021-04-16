Kumbh Mela turns super-spreader

Holy men, or Naga sadhus, taking a dip in the Ganges during the Kumbh Mela in Haridwar. PHOTO: EPA

India's new Covid-19 infections hit a record level on Thursday, but thousands of Hindu pilgrims still thronged a religious festival in the north.

The country reported 200,739 cases on Thursday, health ministry data showed, taking total infections to nearly 14.1 million. Deaths rose by 1,038, for a total toll of 173,123.

After reporting less than 10,000 cases a day earlier this year, India has been the world's worst Covid-19-hit country since April 2.

The government blames the surge on a failure to heed curbs on movement and social interaction among the 1.39 billion population.

However, thousands of ash-smeared ascetics and devout Hindus - mostly without masks - jostled to take a dip in the Ganges in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, during a religious festival on Wednesday.

As huge crowds made their way towards the river on a special day of bathing during the month-long Kumbh Mela, health authorities had to pull back Covid-19 testing crews.

"We have moved away our sampling teams to avoid a stampede-like situation," said Mr S.K. Jha, Haridwar's chief medical officer. "We do, of course, expect cases to rise when the priests and other crowd move away."

Haridwar's Inspector-General of Police Sanjay Gunjyal said around 650,000 people bathed in the river on Wednesday morning. "People are being fined for not following social distancing in non-crowded ghats (bathing areas), but it is very hard to fine people in the main ghats, which are very crowded," he said. The state government said till 2pm a staggering 943,452 devotees took a dip.

Infections in Haridwar have already jumped to more than 500 a day since the Kumbh Mela, or the pitcher festival, began this month. It was about 30 last month, Mr Jha said.

The state government said that, out of some 50,000 samples taken from people in Haridwar, 408 tested positive on Monday and 594 on Tuesday.

Hotels have become isolation shelters for those found infected by a team of 300 medical staff running 40,000 random tests daily. At Hotel Sachin International, all 72 rooms are packed with more than 150 patients. "We started taking in patients on April 5 and three days ago all our rooms got filled," said an employee.

A doctor from the region said at least four other hotels have been turned into Covid-19 wards.

"What you are seeing is not Kumbh Mela but it's a corona atom bomb," tweeted Bollywood filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, alongside a picture of a sea of devotees. "I wonder who will be made accountable for this viral explosion."

Despite the rising Covid-19 cases in the country, the Central government has refused to call off the festival that will last till April 30, possibly fearing a backlash from Hindu leaders.

"It is already a super-spreader because there is no space to test hundreds of thousands in a crammed city and the government neither has the facilities nor the manpower," said a senior Uttarakhand official.

Reuters

"What you are seeing is not Kumbh Mela but it's a corona atom bomb. I wonder who will be made accountable for this viral explosion."

- Bollywood filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma