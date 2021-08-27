MP in trouble after complainant dies

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Atul Rai is in trouble after the woman who made a rape complainant against him died in New Delhi on Tuesday, after setting herself on fire along with a male friend on Aug 16.

The 24-year-old woman from Uttar Pradesh and her friend did the desperate act outside the Supreme Court to attract attention to her plight after alleging harassment by police and judiciary at the behest of Mr Rai.

She and her friend were taken to hospital with severe burns on Aug 16. The man died on Saturday.

The woman had accused Mr Rai, who represents the Ghosi parliamentary seat in Uttar Pradesh, of raping her at his home in Varanasi and registered a police complaint against him in May 2019.

Mr Rai, who denies the accusation, was arrested a month later and has been in jail since.

Mr Gulab Chandra Agrahari, the government counsel (criminal) for Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, said: "The possibility of conviction for the accused in the rape case following the death of the complainant and also her male companion who was the prime witness has increased as both had recorded their statement before the MP-MLA court.

"The statement of other witnesses including former station officer of Varanasi's Lanka police station Bharat Bhushan Tiwari have already been recorded before the MP-MLA court.

"Now, the process of recording the statement of the accused at the MP-MLA court is due."

The police have filed a charge sheet against Mr Rai and hearing in the case is taking place at the MP-MLA court at Prayagraj.

Last November, his brother registered a police complaint accusing the woman of forgery.

She had called the accusation "false" but earlier this month a court issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against her.

In a video recording just before she set herself on fire, the young woman is seen accusing the MP of using his influence to harass her.

She and her friend name several police officials and even a judge, accusing them of colluding with Mr Rai.

"We have reached the destination they wanted us at. They made efforts for the past year and a half to push us to this point," she says.

The state government has formed a special investigation team to probe the self-immolation case. It has suspended two officers.

Indo-Asian News Service