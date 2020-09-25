Mumbai crippled by floods

India's financial capital Mumbai has been lashed by heavy rains causing widespread flooding across the city.

Residents on Wednesday were seen wading through filthy waist-deep floodwater, passing submerged cars and motorbikes.

Local media reported that train services across the city have been disrupted due to track flooding.

Two security guards trapped in a flooded lift in Agripada drowned while struggling to open its door.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) authorities announced that all offices will remain shut except those providing essential services.

The megacity of more than 20 million people is becoming increasingly vulnerable to flooding, the problem compounded by widespread construction and rubbish-clogged drains and waterways.