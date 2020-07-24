Mumbai deploys 'smart helmets' to screen slum residents

A volunteer health worker using a 'smart helmet' to check the temperature of a Mumbai resident. PHOTO: AFP

As Covid-19 infections climb in Mumbai, authorities in India's worst-hit city are turning to "smart helmets" to speed up screenings and identify suspected cases in the densely populated slums.

The portable thermoscanners - previously deployed in Dubai and cities in Italy and China - enable health workers to record the temperatures of dozens of residents in a minute and could emerge as a key weapon in Mumbai's quest to eradicate the coronvirus from the city of 18 million.

According to a report in Indian Express, the "smart helmets" can screen the temperatures of around 200 people in a minute.

"Traditional screening methods take a lot of time. You go to a slum with 20,000 people and it takes you three hours to screen 300 people," said Ms Neelu Jain, a medical volunteer affiliated with the non-profit group Bharatiya Jain Sanghatana.

"But, when you use these helmets, all you have to do is ask people to come out of their homes, face them and you can screen 6,000 people in two-and-a-half hours."

Dr Avinash Vaydande, a medical health officer, said "these helmets are effective in mass screening".

He said: "While a technician wearing the helmet walks in the lanes of slums, a team of health workers using a microphone urges people to come out of their houses to get screened.

"When someone has a high temperature, we isolate the person and then test him."

The helmets have two cameras: One records a video of a person, while the other captures his body temperature.

"With the help of this helmet, we are daily screening about 2,000 people," said Ms Jain. "Right now we are screening people in North Mumbai."

The helmets, which can each store up to 64GB data, were donated to authorities in Mumbai and the nearby city of Pune by the Bharatiya Jain Sanghatana.

Both places have been locked in a months-long battle against the pandemic, with cases across India soaring past one million on Friday.

But, with just two helmets in use in each city, the push to identify and isolate infected residents will take a long time. .

The imported helmets - which cost around Rs600,000 ($11,125) - are also in demand in places like Dubai, said Jain, making it very difficult to expand capacity.

AFP