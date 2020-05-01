Mumbai mayor in Nightingale role

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar is noted for her eye-catching saris.

On Monday, the 57-year-old turned heads for a different reason: She donned the sparkling white uniform of a caring nurse with a cap, much like the iconic Italian-born British nurse Florence Nightingale.

The move, coming barely a fortnight before the world celebrates the 200th birth anniversary of Nightingale on May 12, was intended to boost the morale of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) healthcare workers.

Ms Pedenkar,a former nurse, went around the BYL Nair Hospital & TN Medical College in Mumbai Central, meeting the care-givers while maintaining "social distance".

She wanted to express her support to the contingent of nurses in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We are all aware that we are passing through a crisis. Nurses are on the job," the mayor said. "Even second and third-year nursing students are working now. I have come to be with them to boost their morale.

"I've worked as a nurse and I'm acutely aware of the professional challenges. I put on my uniform to convey a message to the nursing fraternity that I'm one of their own."

"I interacted with the nursing staff to encourage them in their valiant fight against the pandemic. These are hard times. We need to stand by each other to fight this pandemic together.

"It is the need of the hour that citizens should be at home. Anything for Mumbai. We (nurses) can't work from home, we are on the field for you. Stay at your home, take care."

Ms Pednekar is a four-time Shiv Sena councillor from G-South Ward, which covers large parts of Worli.

She had worked as a nurse at the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust Hospital in Uran, Raigad, before plunging into politics.

Maharashtra, the state in India worst hit by the coronavirus, has reported more than 8,000 cases and over 300 deaths.

The mayor's visit to the hospital follows reports of attacks on healthcare officials and police amid the battle against the coronavirus.

Born to a poor mill-worker's family in Worli, Ms Pednekar married Mr Kishore Pednekar and moved to nearby Lower Parel.

She took up a job as a nurse in 1992 to boost her family's meagre income.

She joined the Shiv Sena the same year, inspired by the Sena founder, the late Balasaheb Thackeray.

Initially, she worked for the Sena in Raigad and Sindhudurg districts in western Maharashtra.

She was elected a BMC councillor in 2002 and re-elected in 2012 and 2017.

She worked her way up the party's rungs to be elected unopposed as the 77th mayor of Mumbai in November last year.

Last week, she played a key role in organising a Covid-19 testing camp for journalists in Mumbai. But, after several of them tested positive, Ms Pednekar voluntarily retreated into self-quarantine. She announced she would quarantine herself for two weeks but returned to public life after she tested Covid-19 negative for the second time in a row.

"I stepped out after both my swab samples tested negative. I'm Mumbai's first citizen and I need to work for the Mumbaikars," she said.

