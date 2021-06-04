Mumbai slum tames second wave

Ms Farhana Shaikh used to recoil in disgust when she went to the communal toilet in Dharavi.

But, since Covid-19 struck, efforts to fight the pandemic have dramatically improved public sanitation in one of Asia's largest slums.

As Indian cities face high daily deaths, new cases have plunged in the Mumbai slum in recent weeks as officials bolstered anti-virus measures first put in place last year - from mass testing to disinfecting in public areas, including bathrooms.

"The toilet is being cleaned every day since last year as against once a week earlier. There's soap and sanitiser and a box for disposing sanitary pads that were otherwise strewn around," said Ms Shaikh, 30.

"People are also more cautious now. They are using masks and sanitisers... exposure to deaths and infections have made everyone fearful."

Home to 850,000 people cramped in 55,000 mostly one-room homes, Dharavi's confirmed coronavirus cases fell to 17 on Tuesday - down from a peak of 99 on April 8, according to local government data.

Residents and local officials say that is largely the result of lessons learnt during last year's first wave of cases, when Dharavi defied expectations by tackling an initial surge in infections.

A testing protocol including free tests for tens of thousands of residents was revived as cases crept into double digits, fever camps were set up to scan for symptoms and quarantine facilities set up last year were reopened.

Despite vaccine shortages, announcements have blared out from loudspeakers across the slum, urging residents to get vaccinated.

Another campaign sought to overcome vaccine hesitancy by offering free soap to anyone getting their jab.

"There is a strong community outreach, contact tracing continues and toilets are being deep cleaned with jet sprays," said Mr Yusuf Kabir, a water, sanitation and health specialist with Unicef, listing factors that helped the slum turn the tide.

Toilet operators and sanitation workers are more vigilant, Mr Kabir said.

"No one can guarantee it won't be affected in the third wave. But Dharavi is not complacent," he said.

About a third of the world's urban population lives in informal settlements like Dharavi, which lies at the heart of India's economic hub, according to the United Nations.

Dharavi has 227,136 people living per sq km. Social distancing is next to impossible in the slum, where families of eight to 10 people live in small hutments. It is also home to several small-scale leather, pottery and textile manufacturing units.

The area has 5,000 registered enterprises, 15,000 single-room factories and is a hub of international exports with an annual turnover of US$1 billion ($1.32 million).

Poor living conditions, malnutrition and weakened immune systems make slum dwellers more vulnerable to contracting infections, disease experts have warned.

Wary of Dharavi's potential to become a Covid-19 nightmare, Mumbai's civic officials were closely monitoring cases in the neighbourhood when India's deadly second wave took hold in March.

Initially, the slum's quarantine centres were empty. Some experts suggested the metropolis might have moved towards herd immunity following last year's outbreak.

"Everybody sensed if Dharavi was fine, Mumbai was fine. We slightly misjudged Dharavi's quiet and calm as everything under control," said Mr Kiran Dighavkar, assistant municipal commissioner with Mumbai's civic body, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Cases in Mumbai and Dharavi steadily increased through March, peaking in April to a daily high of 11,000 cases, before steadily coming down to 925 on Wednesday.

"The 15 days from April 10 to 25 were horrible. We were going mad," said Mr Dighavkar, adding that the lessons learnt in the slum had helped the city as a whole respond to the crisis. "We adopted the Dharavi model of aggressive testing and screening. And that actually helped," he said.

Local doctor Sudhir Patil, who has been practising in Dharavi for years, said the number of asthmatic bronchitis and tuberculosis cases have dropped over the last year as residents wear masks and take better care of their diets.

Despite a cautious optimism that the worst is over, officials are already making plans for a possible third wave, including setting up facilities for children, who are not yet eligible for vaccination.

"We cant assume everything is okay... every wave has its own challenges," said Mr Dighavkar.

He said that, even though the second wave has eased, the BMC is going to continue screening and testing people through 11 fever clinics and mobile testing units in anticipation of a third wave.

"We will not let our guard down even though the cases have dropped. We are going to continue aggressive screening and testing until Dharavi reports zero cases," said Mr Dighavkar.

Thomson Reuters Foundation

