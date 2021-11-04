Muted celebrations on Shah Rukh's birthday

Die-hard fans of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan gathered outside his home in Mumbai on Wednesday to celebrate his 56th birthday.

The celebrations, however, were muted as the police stopped media personnel and big groups from assembling at the iconic black gates of Mannat, the actor's residence.

It is believed they had a message from Shah Rukh's manager Pooja Dadlani that he and his family are at his farmhouse in Alibaug, a coastal town south of Mumbai.

Shah Rukh apparently wants quieter surroundings after his son Aryan Khan was released from jail last week following his arrest in a drug case.

Aryan, however, will have to be present at the Narcotics Control Bureau's office in Mumbai every Friday and be available for further questioning.