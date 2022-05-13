Mysterious chariot washes ashore

A gold-coloured chariot washed ashore at Sunnapalli Sea Harbour in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam district on Tuesday amid the impact of cyclone Asani in the area.

A video tweeted by ANI shows people dragging the chariot out of the water and taking it to the shore.

Sub-inspector of Naupada (Srikakulam district) said the intelligence department was aware of it. "It might have come from another country. We have informed Intelligence and higher officials."

Going by the lettering on the chariot, police suspect it could be of Myanmar origin. A date, 16-01-2022, is inscribed on it.

The police have taken control of the chariot, which is made of tin sheet and has been given a gold-coloured coating, but the district authorities are clueless how it drifted that far.

On Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department said Asani has weakened into a "cyclonic storm" and would soon become a depression.