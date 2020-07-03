National Doctor's Day pays homage to Covid-19 warriors

India celebrated National Doctor's Day on Wednesday by honouring the frontline warriors in the battle against Covid-19.

Non-governmental organisation Madadgar Parivar chairman Prakash Gurjar (right) greeted doctors and medical staff of the Indian Red Cross Society in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, which has recorded more than 33,000 Covid-19 cases.

Dr Chandresh Jardosh, the president of the Gujarat chapter of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), said: "Across India, 57 members of the IMA have lost their lives to Covid-19. We will pay homage to these Covid warriors."

National Doctor's Day marks the birth anniversary of the eminent Indian physician and freedom fighter Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy, who was the chief minister of West Bengal from 1948 until his death in 1962.