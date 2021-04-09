Nethra becomes first Indian woman sailor to qualify for Olympics

Nethra Kumanan on Wednesday became the first Indian woman sailor to qualify for the Olympics, after she was assured of the top place in the laser radial event at the Asian Qualifiers in Oman.

The 23-year-old from Chennai had a 21-point advantage over her nearest rival, Indian Ramya Saravanan, going into yesterday's final round and was in a position from which she could not lose the title.

"Yes, Kumanan has qualified for the Tokyo Olympics (in July) with one race to go," Asian Sailing Federation President Malav Shroff told the Press Trust of India.

"The final race is a 20 pointer but the points gap with her nearest rival is more than 20," said Shroff who himself represented India at the 2004 Athens Olympics.

Nethra, who studied engineering at the prestigious SRM College in Chennai, is the 10th Indian to qualify for a sailing event at the Olympics.

However, all the earlier nine were males: Nachhatar Singh Johal (2008), Shroff and Sumeet Patel (2004), F. Tarapore and Cyrus Cama (1992), Kelly Rao (1988), Dhruv Bhandari (1984), Soli Contractor and A.A. Basith (1972).

Shroff also pointed out that Nethra, who trains in the Canary Islands under Hungarian coach Tamas Eszes, is the only Indian to have booked a direct Olympic spot by topping a qualifier.

The others made it through quotas that could not be filled.

"All nine of us were nominated," said Shroff.

"I was 21st in qualifying and only 20 were to compete in the Olympics in my event. Somebody dropped out and so I got in because I was first in the waiting list.

"She is the first Indian, male or female, to qualify directly."

Indo-Asian News Service