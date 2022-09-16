New Delhi's iconic Rajpath renamed Kartavya Path

The iconic ceremonial boulevard Rajpath in New Delhi has got a new identity after 75 years, following the Central government's decision to rename the stretch Kartavya Path.

The 3km-long boulevard, developed as a triumphal avenue in the new capital city of British India, was originally named after King George V. It was then called Kingsway.

After India's independence, the name was changed to Rajpath.

The historical stretch, which has been refurbished as part of the Central Vistra Redevelopment Project, was thrown open to the public after its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PM Modi also unveiled a 8.5m-tall statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose under the canopy at India Gate.

Passengers evacuated after Air India jet engine catches fire

More than a hundred passengers were evacuated from a Boeing 737-800 operated by Air India Express after one of its engines caught fire while the aircraft was taxiing to take off from Muscat, the capital of Oman, on Wednesday.

Everyone got off the plane safely, according to Mr Arun Kumar, head of India's Directorate General of Civil Aviation, which is investigating the incident.

The flight bound for Kochi in Kerala had 141 passengers on board. Crew from another aircraft said they saw fumes from one of the engines.

The crew stopped the aircraft immediately on the taxiway, activated onboard engine fire extinguishers and evacuated passengers. Some of the passengers suffered minor injuries.

India, China disengage troops at disputed Hot Springs region

Indian and Chinese troops on Tuesday completed the disengagement process at the disputed Patrolling Point-15 in the Gogra-Hot Springs region of eastern Ladakh, according to sources in the Indian military establishment.

The smooth process has set the stage for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's possible meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Samarkand on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit on Sept 15 and 16.

India raises concern over Pakistan F-16 upgrade deal

India has voiced its "concern" over the resumption of a United States deal to upgrade the F-16 fleet of rival and neighbour Pakistan.

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh made his views known to US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin during a phonecall on Wednesday.

Last week, the US State Department approved the potential sale of F-16 aircraft upgrading equipment to Pakistan in a deal valued at an estimated US$450 million ($633 million).

An upgrade would enhance Pakistan's combat capabilities.

India opts out of trade talks with US-led Indo-Pacific group

India opted out of trade talks with a US-led group of Asian nations, again avoiding easing access to its markets via a multi-country deal, while moving ahead with the others in areas including supply chains and clean energy.

India was the only participant in the 14-nation Indo-Pacific Economy Framework that didn't sign on to the group's negotiation track on trade, according to statements released after two days of meetings in Los Angeles.

Known as IPEF, the initiative is an effort by President Joe Biden's administration to deepen ties with Asian nations through a range of issues including trade, climate change, supply chains and taxation.

States step up relief measures for households battling inflation

At least 10 Indian states have announced over Rs1 trillion ($18 billion), mainly in cash transfers and electricity subsidies, for households to combat inflation, according to government officials.

Local politicians are worried about the impact of sharp increases in prices on household essentials.

Cheetahs to arrive on Modi's birthday for reintroduction to India

Eight cheetahs will arrive in India from Namibia tomorrow, when they will be personally welcomed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday as part of an ambitious project to reintroduce the big cats to the country.

India in the past was home to Asiatic cheetahs but the species was declared extinct domestically by 1952. A prince is believed to have killed the last three specimens.

However, New Delhi since 2020 has been working to reintroduce the animals after the Supreme Court announced that African cheetahs, a different subspecies, could be settled in a "carefully chosen location" on an experimental basis.

The five males and three females from Namibia will initially be kept in a quarantine enclosure at the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh.

India is also planning to ship in more cheetahs from South Africa at a later date.

Journalist Siddique Kappan to remain in jail

Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan will remain in jail in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, despite being granted bail by the Supreme Court on Monday as he faces another case registered by the Enforcement Directorate under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Kappan was held in custody for nearly two years without trial on accusations he had raised funds for terrorism and conspired to sow religious hatred.

He was arrested in October 2020 while on his way to Hathras in Uttar Pradesh, where a woman died after allegedly being raped.

"Kappan will continue to remain in jail as a case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate is still pending," a police officer told Press Trust of India.

Man killed for chewing tobacco near Golden Temple

Police on Friday arrested three members of a radical Sikh sect accused of hacking to death a young man for chewing tobacco near the Golden Temple - the faith's holiest shrine - in Amritsar.

Mr Harmanjeet Singh, 22, was killed after an altercation with three Nihangs - a radical Sikh warrior sect known for dressing in blue robes, carrying swords and adhering to a puritanical moral code.

The trio had accused Singh of being drunk and consuming tobacco - both prohibited under the religion's codes of conduct.

"The incident occurred in full public view," said Amritsar Police Commissioner Arun Pal Singh.

"Onlookers watched the entire episode at Kahia Wala Bazar and did not come forward to prevent it."