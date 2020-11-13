New son rises in Bihar

He was mocked as a failed cricketer and newcomer during the campaign for the Bihar state elections, whose results were announced on Wednesday.

He was taunted as "jungleraj ka yuvraj" (prince of lawless rule) and "matric fail" (one who couldn't pass class 10).

But Mr Tejashwi Yadav, the son of former Bihar chief ministers Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi, shrugged aside those barbs and established himself as a politician to be reckoned with.

Not only did the 30-year-old give a fright to the state's veteran leader Nitish Kumar and the mighty Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a combination that won the elections narrowly, he also single-handedly made the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) the largest party in the politically sensitive state.

His party won more than half of the seats - 75 of 144 - it contested. But the party's main ally Congress struggled - winning just 19 of the 70 seats it contested - and dragged down the coalition, which could finish with only 110 seats in the 243-member assembly.

Mr Kumar's ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won 125 seats - three more than needed for a majority - with the BJP taking 74 seats and his Janata Dal-United 43.

Mr Yadav had actually arrived late to the party. The odds were seemingly stacked against him because he had to shed the spotty legacy of his father, who is serving a prison term for corruption.

But, like most scions from political dynasties, Mr Yadav, the youngest of Mr Lalu and Mrs Rabri's nine children, also had a head start.

In a state where caste loyalties are unbending, he inherited from his father the allegiance of a third of the voters, largely belonging to his Yadav caste and Muslims.

He also ran a brisk campaign. He kept his speeches short and crisp, put caste on the backburner and spoke relentlessly about jobs, healthcare and education.

He was more aggressive and did not let BJP state stalwart Sushil Kumar Modi and Mr Kumar set the agenda.

When Mr Yadav announced his promise of one million government jobs, it became the talking point of the campaign, reported NDTV. NDA leaders did not know how to react.

Mr Modi mocked him. But the party's central leaders realised the gravity of the announcement and promised job opportunities for 1.9 million people.

Mr Yadav's call for employment hit a chord with the people and changed the discourse of the elections.

He also showed rare courage by delinking his campaign from his much-maligned father.

"Tejashwi did a good job. He got his party back in the game. He enthused his voters," said Mr Rahul Verma, a fellow at the Centre for Policy Research, a Delhi-based think tank.

The RJD's Mrityunjay Tiwari said: "Those who raised questions over the talent of Tejashwi have today accepted his prowess. People are accepting that he alone engaged with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several BJP chief ministers who campaigned in Bihar, despite facing personal attacks."

Bihar's next chief minister will have to watch out. Mr Yadav is waiting in the wings.

Indo-Asian News Service