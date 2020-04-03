Newborn named Lockdown

While most people in India are wishing that the Covid-19 coronavirus and lockdown do not make a return, there are some who are keeping these in their homes for ever.

A baby boy born on Monday in Khukhundu village in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district has been named Lockdown by his parents.

"He was born during lockdown," said the baby's father, Pawan.

"We appreciate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to enforce lockdown and save the people from the coronavirus pandemic.

"The lockdown is in national interest and so we decided to name the child Lockdown." He added that the boy's name would always remind people of national interest before self-interest.

Mr Pawan said that he and his family have been observing the lockdown and have even asked their relatives not to visit them until the lockdown is lifted.

"We have even postponed the celebrations and rituals for the newborn till the lockdown is in force," he said.

Last week, a baby girl born in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, on the day of Janata Curfew was named Corona by her uncle.

Mr Nitesh Tripathi said that he decided to name the baby after the deadly virus because Corona has unified the world.

He said that he took permission from the newborn's mother, Mrs Ragini Tripathi, before naming her.

"The virus is no doubt dangerous and it has killed so many people in the world, but it has also inculcated many good habits in us and brought the world closer," said Mr Tripathi.

" This baby will be the symbol of people's unity to fight the evil."

Incidentally, both sets of parents do not understand the meaning of the words "lockdown" and "corona".

Indo-Asian News Service