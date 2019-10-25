Nine-layer bed of nails sandwich

Martial art professional Vispy Kharadi (bottom) and his team members performing the nine-layer bed of nails sandwich (1 inch) in Surat on Wednesday.

They made it to the Guinness Book of World Records for their achievement.

In this painful and potentially dangerous stunt, the person at the bottom of the "sandwich" lies on a bed of nails and then a layer of nails facing upright is placed between each person that is added to the human tower.

Vispy was the base layer and eight people were carefully piled on top of him, leaving him to withstand more than one tonne of weight.

The completed formation had to be held for a minimum of one minute.

"I see myself surpassing my own pain-bearing threshold every time I do this," Vispy said.

"I like to discover my new strengths both physically and mentally."

The previous record stood at eight layers and involved many of the same participants.