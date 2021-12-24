No evidence of extortion found in Aryan case

The investigation into the extortion allegations in connection with the Aryan Khan case was halted on Wednesday till further orders, India Today reported.

Aryan, who is the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, was arrested in October in connection with the Mumbai cruise drug seizure case.

The Mumbai police constituted a Special Enquiry Team (SET) to investigate the allegations of extortion that were levelled against independent witnesses K.P. Gosavi and Sam D'Souza and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials in the case.

The SET team questioned around 20 people. But the Mumbai police have not registered a case as no evidence has been found.

In an affidavit, independent witness Prabhakar Sail, who was Mr Gosavi's personal bodyguard, claimed that Rs25 crore ($4.5 million) was demanded on behalf of NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede for the release of Aryan, who was arrested on Oct 3 and granted bail on Oct 28.

It was alleged that Mr Gosavi posed as an NCB officer and met Shah Rukh's manager Pooja Dadlani to take money from her for the release of Aryan, 23, on the night of the raid.

A senior police officer told The Times of India that they sent a summons twice to Ms Dadlani, but she has not appeared before the SET.

He added that the police were thinking of closing the inquiry as "there is no official complaint of extortion and no one has come forward for recording the statement."

The NCB also formed a team to probe the extortion allegations against Mr Wankhede, whose term as its Mumbai zone chief will end on Dec 31. The embattled officer has not sought an extension.

Aryan, who had to mark his attendance at the NCB office in Mumbai, has now been relieved of that formality.

On Wednesday, Shah Rukh was spotted back at work. The 56-year-old actor was photographed at a film set in Mumbai. He was pictured entering it in a black T-shirt and wearing glasses.

Several fan pages dedicated to the actor shared the photo on Instagram.

It was the first time he was spotted in Mumbai since Aryan was granted bail by the Bombay High Court.

Shah Rukh was last seen in the 2018 film Zero, co-starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

In recent months, he has co-produced Alia Bhatt's Darlings, which marks her debut as a film producer.

He also backed the standalone film on Bob Biswas, featuring Abhishek Bachchan in the titular role, which released earlier this month.

Shah Rukh will next be seen in the much-awaited film Pathan, alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

On Wednesday, he received praise from India's newly crowned Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu.

She told the Entertainment Times: "I share a lot of respect and love for Shah Rukh Khan.

"The amount of hard work he has done and is still doing, it's never enough I think.

"But he has always stayed grounded, he has always managed the success.

"And the way he has been talking in every interview, that really inspired me, that it's just about your attitude that takes you places. He is a wonderful artiste and a wonderful human being."

Indo-Asian News Service