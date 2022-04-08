No evidence of XE variant in Mumbai

Mumbai's civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday claimed that a case of the new XE variant of Covid-19 was detected in the city - the first case of XE variant in India.

But according to India Today, the Union Health Ministry later clarified that the genome sequencing of the patient's sample did not indicate the presence of the XE variant.

"FastQ files of the sample, which was said to be of the XE variant, were analysed in detail by genomic experts of INSACOG. They have inferred that the genomic constitution of the variant did not correlate with the genomic picture of the XE variant," a health ministry officer reportedly said.

INSACOG is a forum set up under the health ministry to study and monitor genome sequencing and virus variation of circulating strains of Covid-19 in India.

The sample will be sent to the National Institute of Biomedical Genomics in Kalyani, West Bengal, for further analysis.

The patient, a 50-year-old woman, is fully vaccinated against the virus. The costume designer arrived from South Africa on Feb 10.

On arrival in India, she tested negative for Covid-19 but positive in a routine test on March 2, following which she was quarantined at the Taj Lands End in Mumbai's suburban Bandra.

She tested negative the next day.

"The patient had foreign travel history and we put her sample for genome sequencing along with 230 other samples. Of the 230, 228 had Omicron BA.2 variant, one had Kapa and one was detected with XE," Additional BMC Commissioner Suresh Kakani told NDTV.

"As per the guidelines of the World Health Organisation, the BA.2 and XE is at a par as far as the infectivity is concerned. As of now there is nothing to worry about."

The new mutant may be more transmissible than any strain of covid-19, the World Health Organisation said last week. It was detected in the United Kingdom at the start of the new year.

The UK health agency said on April 3 that XE was first detected on Jan 19 and 637 cases had been reported in the country. XE is a "recombinant", which is a mutation of BA.1 and BA.2 Omicron strains.

Recombinant mutations emerge when a patient is infected by multiple variants of Covid.

The variants mix up their genetic material during replication and form a new mutation, UK experts said in a paper published in the British Medical Journal.

The WHO said the XE appears to be 10 per cent more transmissible than the BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron.

"Early-day estimates indicate a community growth rate advantage of 10 per cent as compared to BA.2 but this finding requires further confirmation," the global health body said.

Novel strains from around the world are cropping up in Asia.

The first infection caused by the XE variant in Thailand was detected recently, while in February a different recombinant variant was found in two people who arrived in Hong Kong from Europe.

But the strain hasn't been detected in the community and the two travellers recovered fully.

Most of the infections in China and Hong Kong, where more than half of the city is estimated to have been infected since the start of the year, stem from existing variants, said Mr Stephen Goldstein, a virologist from the University of Utah in the US.

While the outbreaks are an emergency for the governments and public health officials, they don't currently represent a global health threat, he added.

"I don't really expect a new variant to emerge from the omicron epidemics in Hong Kong and China. That said, this virus has certainly surprised us before and we need to stay vigilant."

