No grandkid so couple sue son and wife

An Uttarakhand couple have sued their son and daughter-in-law for Rs5 crore ($900,000) because they have been married for six years and have not yet produced a child.

Retired senior Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited officer S.R. Prasad, 61, and his wife, 57, have taken action against their Guwahati-based pilot son and Uttar Pradesh-based working daughter-in-law on grounds of "mental harassment" after they "failed to give them a grandchild, even after six years of marriage".

The elderly couple, who live in Haridwar, have demanded a grandchild "within a year" or Rs5 crore, which they claimed they spent on their son's "upbringing and education".

According to the couple's counsel Arvind Srivastava, the amount also includes the sum spent on their son's wedding at a five-star hotel, a luxury car worth Rs60 lakh that was given to him as a gift and the expenses for their honeymoon abroad.

The petition was admitted by a court in Haridwar last Saturday and is listed for hearing on Monday.

"They were married off in 2016 in hopes of them having children. We didn't care about gender, we just wanted a grandchild," Mr Prasad told ANI.

"I have only one son. I spent all my savings on his upbringing and education. I sent him to the United States in 2006 for a pilot training course. I spent over Rs50 lakh for the same.

"He returned to India in 2007 due to the economic recession abroad. He had lost his job and could not find another one for over two years. I supported him financially during this period as well.

"My son got a job at a private airline as a pilot, after which we decided to get him married as my wife is often unwell.

"We finally got him married in 2016 with the hope that we would get a grandchild to play with in our retirement age. But six years have passed and there is no child. We are facing immense mental harassment.

"We took a loan from bank to build a house. We're troubled financially and personally.

"We have demanded Rs2.5 crore each from both my son and daughter-in-law in our petition."

According to Mr Prasad, their son and daughter-in-law live in separate cities because of their jobs. But this is causing the elderly couple immense pain.

"We treated out daughter-in-law like our own daughter," he told The Times of India. "Despite that, she seldom stays with us, adding to our sufferings.

"We even told her that if she is worried about taking care of the child due to her job, she could give the baby to us so that we could look after his upbringing.

"We are hardly left with any money because we spent everything on our son."

Mr Srivastava claimed the case was the "first-of-its-kind in Uttarakhand and probably the country".

"From the parents' point of view, their demand is justified," he said. "Their expectations are not wrong."

The lawyer declared that the case "portrays the truth of society".

"We invest in our children, make them capable of working in good firms. Children owe their parents basic financial care," he said.

"The parents have demanded either a grandchild within a year or compensation of Rs5 crores."

Indo-Asian News Service