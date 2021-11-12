(No headline) - 2MIN05

India to hit net-zero climate target by 2070 India's economy will become carbon-neutral by 2070, Prime Minster Narendra Modi announced on Monday at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow.

He also said India would increase its 2030 target for installed capacity of "non-fossil energy" - mostly solar - from 450 to 500 gigawatts. Ex-Maharashtra Home Minister arrested in bribery case Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case.

Mr Deshmukh, who had stepped down earlier this year from his post, was accused of corruption and extortion by Mumbai's former police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

Former BSP legislator gets life term for 2008 rape A special court in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday sentenced Yogendra Sagar, a former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) legislator, to life imprisonment and fined him Rs30,000 ($540) for abducting and raping a student from Bilsi 13 years ago.

During the trial, the girl testified that she was raped by Sagar and two other men at his government residence in Lucknow and in Delhi. Former Miss Kerala, runner-up killed in road accident Former Miss Kerala Ancy Kabeer, 25, and the runner-up in the same beauty pageant Anjana Shajan, 26, were killed at Vyttila, near Kochi, on Monday after their car hit a motorcycle and toppled over.

Two other passengers in the car were also injured in the accident.

Ms Kabeer and Ms Shajan took part in the 2019 edition of Miss Kerala and were good friends.

Ex-SBI chairman held for selling hotel at low price Former State Bank of India chairman Pratip Chaudhary has been arrested by the Jaisalmer Police at his residence in Delhi for selling hotel property at a low price after declaring it a Non Performing Asset (NPA).

It is alleged that the property worth about Rs200 crore ($36.1 million) was sold for Rs25 crore. Tamil actor Vishal to continue Puneeth's social service Tamil actor Vishal will continue the social service activities of Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar, who died on Oct 29 due to cardiac arrest.

"I will take care of those 1,800 children who are your (Puneeth) family. I will take care of them," Vishal said. Bollywood star launches auction of digital memorabilia Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan became the first Indian celebrity to join the global NFT craze by launching an auction of his digital memorabilia on Monday.

Non-fungible tokens - unique digital objects such as drawings or animations - have soared in popularity in recent months.

On Bachchan's virtual auction block will be audio and art by him, including poetry recitals, movie posters and digital portraits.

"The NFTs will offer the audience a chance to own an original piece of rare and cherished moments of my life," the 79-year-old said.

CBI unearths Rs15,000 crore Bike Bot scam The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a First Information Report and is investigating a Bike Bot scam involving Rs15,000 crore ($2,708 million), a financial swindle worth more than the Punjab National Bank fraud case involving diamond traders Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi.

It is alleged that Sanjay Bhati, chief managing director of Uttar Pradesh-based Bike Bot, along with 14 others, cheated investors of around Rs15,000 crore across India.

India's oldest voter casts ballot in Himachal Pradesh Mr Shyam Saran Negi, believed to be India's oldest voter at 104 years of age, cast his vote last Saturday in the Mandi Parliamentary by-election in Himachal Pradesh.

"I have never missed an opportunity to vote since India got its independence in 1947 and I am happy to vote this time too," said Mr Negi after voting in Kalpa, some 275km from Himachal's capital Shimla.

After clean spell, air quality set to plummet in Delhi Favourable weather conditions led to a rare drop in pollution in New Delhi with residents last month breathing the cleanest air in at least four years.

But the authorities are warning that air quality is set to drop this month.

A delayed end to the monsoon, intermittent rains and a sharp pickup in wind speeds ensured that the concentration of hazardous, small airborne particles known as PM2.5 in a cubic metre of air averaged just 72 last month (down from 126 in October last year) when air quality typically takes a turn for the worse.

But factors such as falling temperatures, a drop in wind speed and farmers torching crop stubble are likely to turn the air hazardous again.