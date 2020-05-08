(No headline) - 2MIN08

Hacker finds flaws in Aarogya app

French ethical hacker Elliot Alderson has claimed that there are security issues with the Indian government's contact tracing app Aarogya Setu.

"The privacy of 90 million Indians is at stake," he wrote on Twitter.

A senior government official, however, dismissed his claims: "The app is not a surveillance tool. Rather, it is a tool that can save lives. You are fighting a relentless virus. So don't get confused or distracted."

Taxes and duties on petrol and diesel raised

The Central government on Tuesday increased the taxes and duties on petrol and diesel instead of passing on the benefit of lower crude oil prices to consumers as it moves to raise revenues in an economy that ground to a halt in the coronavirus crisis.

Taxes and duties on petrol and diesel were increased by Rs10 a litre and Rs13 a litre respectively, but the Central government said local pump prices would not be affected.

Railways transport 67,000 stranded workers The Indian Railways has transported more than 67,000 migrant workers stranded across the country on Shramik special trains.

Till Monday, the national transporter had run 55 trains.

Another 21 were set to start from different cities, including Bengaluru, Surat, Jalandhar, Kota and Ernakulam.

Captured snow leopard sent to zoo

A rare snow leopard captured as it savaged livestock in a remote village in the Himalayas has been transferred to a zoo - the Himalayan Nature Park near Shimla - instead of being released - triggering outrage among activists.

The endangered creature was found last Saturday after it became trapped inside a pen containing sheep and goats in Giu village in Himachal Pradesh.

Officials said the eight-month-old wild cat, weighing 7kg, was stressed, under-fed, weak and suffering from severe dehydration.

Dreaded Chambal dacoit dies

Once-dreaded Chambal ravines bandit Mohar Singh Gurjar, 92, died on Tuesday after protracted illness in his home town Bhind in Madhya Pradesh.

He had killed a man over a property dispute in 1958 and jumped into the ravines in a rebellion against the system. He surrendered in 1972 and served eight years in prison.

There were 315 cases against him, including 85 for murder.

Man who identified Mumbai terrorist found on pavement

Mr Harishchandra Shrivardhankar, one of the heroes of the November 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, was found lying on a pavement outside a shop in Saat Rasta, south Mumbai, on Tuesday.

The poor man in his late 60s, who took two bullets and later identified the terrorist Ajmal Amir Kasab, was taken by local people and the police to his family in Kalyan, Thane district.

Hizbul Mujahideen commander killed in Kashmir In a major success in anti-militancy operations in Jammu and Kashmir, security forces on Wednesday killed Hizbul Mujahiddin commander Riyaz Naikoo, who had a reward of Rs12 lakh on his head.

Naikoo, Kashmir's most wanted terrorist, was trapped on Tuesday in his native Beighpora village in Pulwama district. He and an associate was killed during a joint operation by the Rashtriya Rifles, Central Reserve Police Force and Special Operations Group of the local police.

Wild mushroom consumption leads to six deaths in Meghalaya

The death toll due to consumption of wild mushrooms in Meghalaya rose to six on Tuesday as a teenage girl succumbed at a hospital.

Officials said at least 18 people in Lamin village, bordering Bangladesh, fell critically ill after eating wild mushrooms last week.

Four more people from Assam's Charaideo district and two from Nagaland also died last week after consuming poisonous wild mushrooms.

Assam battles African Swine Fever

The Assam government is battling the contagious African Swine Fever (ASF), which has killed around 3,000 pigs in six districts.

The state has around three million pigs and the animal husbandry and veterinary and forest departments are working with the National Pig Research Centre of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research to contain the spread of ASF.

Cricketer Shami considered suicide three times

Fast bowler Mohammed Shami has revealed how he thought of committing suicide three times while struggling with personal problems a few years ago before making a spectacular comeback to the national cricket side.

The 29-year-old battled weight issues, injury and a legal quarrel with his estranged wife before a stellar performance at the World Cup last year re-established his credentials as a key player.

Circus troupe left high and dry in Kerala

More than 100 circus artistes, along with their entire pack of animals, are stuck near Malappuram in Kerala since March 11 due to the coronavirus lockdown.

"The local authorities are providing us with food supplies but things are getting tough as we have camels, dogs and birds which have different eating patterns," said the circus team's manager Dineshan.

"We have to return to Bengaluru quickly because our tents could get flooded in the rains."

Chaos outside liquor stores as restrictions are eased

Police swung batons on Monday to beat back thirsty Indians jostling to buy alcohol for the first time in 40 days as the government further eased the world's biggest coronavirus lockdown.

Some state leaders had pushed for liquor stores to be reopened earlier, saying the money from alcohol sales was a major source of tax revenue.

The Delhi government said on Monday that it would slap a 70 per cent "special corona fee" on liquor sales from Tuesday.

More Internet users in rural areas

For the first time, India has more Internet users in rural areas than in cities.

The latest report by the Internet & Mobile Association of India and Nielsen shows that rural India has 227 million active Internet users, 10 per cent more than urban India's 205 million.

The numbers were boosted by the cheapest Internet connections in the world.