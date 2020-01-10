(No headline) - 2MIN10

Farmers arrested after four tiger carcasses found in Goa sanctuary

Forest Department officials on Wednesday found a fourth tiger carcass in the Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary in Goa.

It was spotted a short distance from the area where the carcasses of a tigress and a cub were found on Tuesday.

The first carcass of a cub was spotted on Sunday with 70 per cent of the body decomposed and all its nails missing.

Forest officials believe the tigress and her three cubs were poisoned by farmers for killing their cattle.

Three farmers have been arrested under the Wildlife Protection Act.

Space mission with one astronaut

Indian Space Research Organisation chief K. Sivan detailed the country's first manned mission to space on Tuesday, saying the four men shortlisted for the programme will receive physical fitness training in Russia for 11 months, but the first space flight in December next year may carry just one.

Under the mission, named Gaganyaan and expected to cost Rs10,000 crore, India is expected to send the astronaut, an Indian Air Force pilot, to a low-earth orbit (2,000km altitude) where most of the man-made objects in outer space are placed.

Nine-judge Supreme Court bench to hear Sabarimala issue

A nine-judge constitution bench of the Supreme Court will hear from Jan 13 the issue of allowing women and girls of all ages to enter Kerala's Sabarimala temple along with other contentious issues of alleged discrimination against Muslim and Parsi women.

On Nov 14, last year, a five-judge constitution bench in a 3-2 verdict had referred to a seven-judge bench the pleas seeking review of its historic 2018 judgment allowing women and girls of all ages to enter the temple.

Modern Indian art pioneer dies

Akbar Padamsee, one of India's finest contemporary artists, died in Coimbatore on Jan 6 at the age of 91.

The Mumbai-based painter, who spent a considerable time in Paris, was one of the pioneers of modern Indian art along with M.F. Husain and F.N. Souza.

Hyderabadis can now register cases with patrol officers

Under a citizen-friendly initiative launched by the Hyderabad Police in the new year, a person in the city need not visit a police station to get a case registered.

He can do it with the patrolling personnel in his neighbourhood.

Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said that one can give a complaint in writing with address and mobile number to the patrol car officers of the area.

Restrictions on refined palm oil imports

India imposed restrictions on imports of refined palm oil and palmolein on Wednesday, a move observers said was in retaliation against top supplier Malaysia after its criticism of the Indian government's actions in Kashmir and a new citizenship law.

Industry sources told Reuters that the ban will hit Malaysia, the main supplier to India of refined palm oil and palmolein, but is likely to help Indonesia, the biggest exporter of crude palm oil.

India suffers hottest decade

The last decade was India's hottest on record with the national weather office calling the impact of global warming "unmistakable" and extreme weather killing more than 1,500 people last year.

India, home to 1.3 billion people, is at the forefront of climate change suffering devastating floods, dire water shortages and baking temperatures.

Temperatures between 2010 and 2019 were 0.36 deg C above the long-term average, the hottest decade since records began in 1901, the Indian Meteorological Department said.