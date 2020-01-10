(No headline) - 2MIN10A

Bengaluru showcases creativity

There were bursts of colour everywhere - from beautiful landscapes to portraits to abstract art to body painting.

More than four lakh people participated in the celebration of art and culture, showcased at the 17th edition of Chitra Santhe (painting fair) in Bengaluru last Sunday.

This year's event was dedicated to farmers and over 1,300 artists from different states, such as Manipur, Tamil Nadu, Sikkim, Maharashtra, Goa, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Odisha, displayed their works.

While some showcased the lives of farmers, the others stuck to what they were best at - displaying paintings of animals, Buddha, Lord Shiva and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.