(No headline) - 2MIN12

India faces more security challenges than other countries Indian society is extremely sensitive to challenges of security - perhaps more than many of its contemporaries - and it faces conventional and non-conventional threats of a broad range, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said on Tuesday.

Delivering the 34th Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Memorial Lecture at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad, he said the task of securing unsettled boundaries is always an exacting one and that the current generations have direct memories of multiple conflicts also shaping their perception.

Each of these aspects understandably requires an upgraded response.

BJP loses power in Bihar The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday lost power in Bihar, the third-most-populous state in India, after its regional ally broke ranks to join an opposition alliance that now has the majority to form the next government.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, from the regional Janata Dal (United) party, said he resigned after his party colleagues recommended exiting the BJP coalition. He accused the BJP of trying to undermine his party - a charge the BJP denied.

Mr Kumar said his new alliance, with the regional Rashtriya Janata Dal as its biggest constituent, had a comfortable majority and that a new government would be formed soon. Newest budget carrier Akasa begins commercial operations India's newest budget carrier Akasa Air, which is backed by billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, began commercial operations on Sunday with a maiden flight from Mumbai to Ahmedabad. The Mumbai-Ahmedabad flight will be operated weekly.

"We want to serve our country by creating strong transportation links, which are the foundation of any economic growth engine," said Mr Vinay Dube, founder and CEO of the airline. India seeks to ban Chinese phones cheaper than Rs12,000 The Indian government is seeking to restrict Chinese smartphone makers from selling devices cheaper than Rs12,000 ($207) to kick-start its faltering domestic industry, dealing a blow to brands including Xiaomi.

The move is aimed at pushing Chinese giants out of the lower segment of the world's second-biggest mobile market, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

It coincides with mounting concern about high-volume brands like Realme and Transsion undercutting local manufacturers. Dhankhar elected Vice-President Former Governor of West Bengal and member of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party Jagdeep Dhankhar has been elected India's vice-president, giving the ruling coalition led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi control of the nation's two highest constitutional posts.

Mr Dhankhar defeated former Central minister Margaret Alva, fielded by the opposition led by the Congress and a few other regional parties, by 346 votes.

Top body of scientists gets first woman boss Senior scientist Nallathamby Kalaiselvi was on Saturday appointed director-general of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), the first woman to lead the consortium of 38 research institutes across India.

Known for her work in the field of lithium ion batteries, Ms Kalaiselvi is currently director of the CSIR-Central Electrochemical Research Institute at Karaikudi in Tamil Nadu. She succeeds Mr Shekhar Mande, who retired in April. Restrictions on airfare to be lifted from Aug 31 India on Aug 31 will remove the fare caps it imposed on domestic airlines in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic, the country's civil aviation ministry said on Wednesday.

The government, in a rare move, regulated fares by imposing a minimum and maximum band based on the flight's duration to prevent ticket prices from spiking due to pent-up demand arising from the easing of air travel restrictions.

The decision will bring relief to airlines including IndiGo, SpiceJet, Air India and Vistara - a joint venture between the Tata Group and Singapore Airlines - allowing them to price tickets freely. Three die after stampede at Rajasthan temple Three women reportedly died and several others were injured after a stampede at the Khatu Shyamji Temple in Sikar, Rajasthan, on Monday

The tragedy unfolded when devotees gathered for a monthly fair. 12th-century idol stolen from Tamil Nadu temple found in US A statue that was stolen in 1971 from a temple in Tamil Nadu has been traced to New York, police said.

The 12th-century idol of Hindu goddess Parvati was found at the Bonhams Auction House.

It is a private-owned international auction house which is headquartered in London.

A senior police official said the Tamil Nadu police's Idol Wing has "readied papers" to bring the idol back. Parents, priest booked for underage girl's marriage

For abetting the marriage of an underage girl, police in Karnataka's Shivamogga district have arrested her parents, the groom, the priest, a photographer and a cook.

The police said on Wednesday that the marriage of the girl, who was studying in Class 12, took place on July 31 at the Balasubramaniyam temple in Santhekadur village. Complaint against Kerala's popular liquor brand Jawan A complaint has been filed with the Kerala government over the name of the hugely popular rum Jawan.

The complainant demanded that the name should be changed as it is an "insult" to the defence forces. Jawan means soldier.

The rum is manufactured by the Thiruvalla-based Travancore Sugars and Chemicals, a company owned by the state government.

The State Excise department said it is looking into the matter. Struggling Kohli returns for Asia Cup India named out-of-form star batsman Virat Kohli in their 15-man T20 squad for an Asia Cup campaign which begins later this month with a showdown against arch-rivals Pakistan.

Vice-captain K.L. Rahul also returns for the cricket tournament in the UAE from Aug 27 to Sept 11 after missing out on all of India's fixtures since the end of the Indian Premier League in May with Covid and injury.

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out with injury.