No Internet no problem, classes can still go on

Teacher Kalidas Chavdekar points to a lesson from a textbook painted on the wall of a house in a village in Solapur, Maharashtra.

He is teaching students from the Aasha Marathi Vidyalay who are unable to attend online classes during the Covid-19 pandemic.

With schools shut since March, teachers in the village became concerned that some students would fall behind because their families cannot afford Internet subscription. So, they decided to take their lessons to the lanes.

The outdoor classrooms for 1,700 students aged between six and 16 have been a hit. Every day, small groups of students gather before painted walls in alternate lanes in the village, which has more than 30,000 people. They sit or stand as they take notes.

"I miss my school and my friends a lot. Sitting at home is boring and these walls are a great way of revising and studying... I want to keep studying even during this pandemic," said 13-year-old Yashwant Anjalakar.