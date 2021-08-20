No joy for Afghans on Independence Day

Afghans living in New Delhi on Wednesday expressed their sorrow about having no identity and home and being forced to live as refugees, after the Taliban effectively wrested control of Afghanistan from the Western-backed government of Mr Ashraf Ghani on Sunday.

"At a time when we should be carrying our national flag and celebrating our 102nd Independence Day, we are carrying placards, running from one embassy to another crying for help and freedom," said Mr Shahid Agha, tears rolling down his cheeks

"It is sad to see that, despite hundred years of freedom, we have no identity, no home and are still living a life of refugees."

About 150 Afghan refugees - including women, children and the elderly - gathered at a park near Jangpura Metro station in India's capital on Wednesday to remember their Independence Day (Aug 19), reported The New Indian Express.

They were planning to celebrate, but the Taliban's capture of their country has shattered their plans and hopes of returning to their country. "We have lost whatever little hope we had of going back," said Mr Agha, 50.

The group sang their national anthem, but with moist eyes. Many choked and shed tears. One man fainted.

"I was in the army before moving to India five years ago. The Taliban tried to kill me four times," said Mr Agha. "I lost my leg in a blast. I somehow survived and moved to India with my wife and two children. My parents were killed. I am worried for my sibling in Kabul."

While many Afghan students held placards reading "Stop targeting Afghanistan", "Stop the systematic genocide in Afghanistan", others held posters which read: "No one leaves home unless home is not home anymore, UN Geneva, please help Afghan Refugees."

Mr Abdul Wahid, 50, who has been living in Delhi for 14 years, said: "I moved to India after the Taliban killed my father and mother. In 2001, they said they would make us slaves on our Independence day. They did it. Our government, UNHCR (United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees) and the world failed us. We are helpless."

Many said they lost jobs due to the lockdown in India and the financial help they were getting from relatives in Afghanistan stopped after the Taliban began to take charge.

"I was working as a cook in a restaurant in Delhi but lost my job in the lockdown as it closed," said Mr Sheharzaad. "I was somehow surviving from the money I received from tenants living in my house in Kabul. But they left the city after the Taliban took over. Surviving in India is becoming difficult. UN should help us."

Thousands of Afghans in India - who are either refugees, students or seeking medical treatment - are shuddering in fear over the future of women, children and young men in their country.

They are following social media sites and watching TV news channels as the situation unfolds in Afghanistan, but they are filled with trepidation and concern. They don't want to go back home and are worried about the safety of those left behind.

About 150 Afghan students studying at the Osmania University in Hyderabad told The Hindu that their families have told them "don't come back home now". "I told my family I will not come back if the situation there becomes hostile," said a 22-year-old Afghan student who did not want to be named. "We are worried about human rights and women's rights of our people.

"The Taliban are giving assurances, but only time will tell if they will stick to it. We don't want to see what happened 20 years ago."

Afghan national Jawad Majeedy, 27, who is studying at Lucknow University, said: "Just when we thought that normalcy was returning to Afghanistan and we could breathe easy, we have been plunged into uncertainty again."

Majeedy has been talking to his relatives in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan that fell to the Taliban on Monday. "I had warned my brother and sister living in Kabul to take measures for their safety and pleaded with them to leave. Now I am unable to contact them since Sunday and I do not know where they are," he said.

For many Afghans who had fled the Taliban and sought refuge in India, the nightmare has returned to haunt them. According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, India hosts more than 15,000 Afghan refugees and asylum seekers. There are also more than 11,000 Afghan students in India.

The "Afghan colony" in New Delhi's Lajpat Nagar and Bhogal which has several grocery shops, medical stores, travel agencies and restaurants catering mostly to students, medical tourists and refugees from Afghanistan, is abuzz with activity as people make enquiries about each other's families back home.

Mr Matiullah, who runs a travel agency, said that he has been receiving hundreds of calls from Afghans living in India on how they can book flight tickets or secure travel documents to ensure safe passage for their family members to India.

"I cried all night thinking about the situation. My entire family is back home," said the 24-year-old. "I came to India nine months ago after my father who was a soldier in the Afghanistan army was killed by the Taliban outside our home.

"My country is now finished. I do not know what the future holds for Afghanistan or me. It has all happened so fast."

There are several Indians stranded in Afghanistan too. The Hindustan Times reported that more than 200 Sikhs and Hindus have taken refuge in a gurdwara in Kabul. The Kerala government said 41 people, including women and children from the state are in Afghanistan and have contacted the Non-Resident Keralite Affairs Department seeking evacuation.

"We have been receiving large number of panic calls from Afghanistan," said the state's Principal Secretary K. Elangovan. "Some of the messages said the Taliban are verifying the identity of the stranded Indians and are taking away their passports."

India's Ministry of External Affairs said on Monday that India will facilitate the repatriation of Sikhs and Hindus who wish to leave the war-torn country. It has set up a cell to coordinate repatriation and will prioritise the visa process under the newly introduced "e-Emergency X-Misc Visa".

On Tuesday, India evacuated its ambassador and all other diplomats from Afghanistan in a special military flight, which carried around 150 people. Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar called the evacuation process a "difficult and complicated" exercise.

Indo-Asian News Service