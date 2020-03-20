No new cases make it Kerala's hour

For the second day in succession, no fresh case of coronavirus was reported in Kerala on Wednesday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan revealed.

The number of confirmed cases remains at 24.

Mr Vijayan, however, said that one has to be extremely cautious and continue the good work that all have been doing to prevent the spread of the disease - including using robots to distribute masks and sanitisers and informing people about the preventive measures to take.

"Today there was a positive development when various religious leaders also warmed up to the caution that in today's circumstances it's better that there should be no crowding at places of worship," he said.

"So, all such things have to be regulated. Let the religious practice go forward, but there should be very little public participation."

The chief minister also said that the number of people under observation has gone up to 25,603, which includes 237 people in hospitals.

"Experts have all said that so far we have been able to do our best to contain the spread and this has to continue in this manner... if not, it will be dangerous," he said.

In January, Kerala registered the first coronavirus-positive case in India. Two more cases surfaced soon after.

But since then the state government has been doing a good job in limiting the spread - backed by its experience of successfully handling the Nipah virus outbreak in 2018.

At Maker Village, near Kochi, two robots daily spray disinfectants on the hands of about 600 workers who are employed by various startups.

The pair even distribute masks and clear doubts about the coronavirus.

"We have been in the field of robotics for more than a decade now, so putting up these robots was no big deal," said Mr Jayakrishnan T, CEO of Asimov Robotics.

"We can even programme the robots to regularly wipe the handlebars of entrance doors and talk in different languages.

"They can also be programmed to analyse people's body temperatures and advise those with high temperatures to consult the health department.

"Once we equip the robots with thermal sensors, it will only take a week to reprogramme them for the task."

He added that the company can install additional features such as mobile phone sanitising in a couple of days if it gets "support from the authorities".

Local reports said the robots could be used at airports and railway stations soon.

"By now we have got several calls asking if we can supply the robots," said Mr Jayakrishnan.

"We require about 15 days to make one and, if there are bigger orders, then the cost of it will be less than Rs20 lakhs ($38,780)."

People in Kerala have largely adhered to the state government's announcement that there should be no assembly of more than 30 people.

The only long queues have been in front of the state-run liquor outlets.

However, the next week or two will test the state's resilience as it navigates a vulnerable stage 2 of the coronavirus outbreak.

The state's vulnerability will go up a few notches as an influx of non-residents is expected at its four international airports in the coming days.

"At the moment, things are clearly under control," Mr Vijayan said on Wednesday.

"Problem is, given the experience of other countries, things can turn bad any moment."

To prevent stage-III transmission within the community, Kerala has stepped up surveillance in a big way.

On Wednesday, the number under surveillance was 25,603. It was 7,592 more than on Tuesday, a nearly 72 per cent increase in a single day.

In the two days, nearly 9,500 were freed from isolation too.

"Now the virus has been reported in 159 countries. The death rate is also going up steadily," said Mr Vijayan.

"In Kerala we want to confine it to imported cases. For this voluntary disclosure and social distancing are important."

The chief minister said the Kerala High Court and Supreme Court have lauded the state's initiatives and these will act as a boost to health workers and others who toil day and night.

