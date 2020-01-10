Nobel laureates want dignity for all

Dressed in ethnic Indian wear and precipitating an almost rock-fan reaction from those in attendance, Nobel laureates Abhijit Banerjee and Esther Duflo last Friday stressed the need to ensure that every system in the world upholds the dignity of every individual.

"We just can't treat the economically backward as failures, that would be a very Victorian approach," said Mr Banerjee during the launch of the duo's book, Good Economics for Hard Times, published by Juggernaut, in New Delhi.

Kolkata-born Banerjee, 58, and Paris-born Duflo, 46, both professors at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), were awarded the Nobel Prize in economics last year along with Michael Kremer for their "experimental approach to alleviating global poverty". They donated their Nobel Prize money to the Weiss Fund administered by Harvard for research in development economics

Avoiding jargon and talking about their work to an audience that comprised mostly youngsters from different walks of life, the duo ensured the session was punctuated with humour, and stayed relaxed and interactive.

During "The Juggernaut Dialogue" moderated by media personality Prannoy Roy, Ms Duflo pointed out that it was wrong to assume that giving handouts to the poor made them lazy.

Mr Banerjee said their research has shown that handouts helped the poor become independent.

"We have tested this theory across countries. If the poor are given assets, for example cows and goats, and basic training to start a business, over a period of time they inculcate a confidence to stand on their feet and make ends meet," he said.

"This was first tried in Bangladesh and in seven other countries later."

Over the last two decades, the pair have worked with governments in Africa and Asia to carry out random control trials in various sectors such as health and education to validate the effectiveness of delivery systems.

Talking about the economic slowdown in India, Mr Banerjee said that it is important to ensure that there are no more cuts in corporate taxes.

"It needs to be understood that the corporate sector is not short of cash. Just that it is not investing," he said.

"What you need to do is get the demand side going. Get the money in the hands of the people, and they will spend.

"This government has ensured that almost everybody has a bank account; therefore the infrastructure is in place. Several measures can be taken to arrest the downward slide of the economy."

He stressed the need to have a well-oiled machinery that can provide relief to the distressed. "I don't think (farm-loan) waivers are very efficient," he said.

"If a drought destroys crops, only those farmers who had taken a loan would get a waiver, for others, there is absolutely nothing. They won't get any kind of relief."

The duo, who founded the Abdul Latif Jameel Poverty Action Lab (J-PAL) at the Department of Economics at the MIT in 2004, have been credited with using their experimental approach to understanding common, yet vexing, problems such as poverty or the fact that children go to school but don't learn enough.

"When we were studying the impact of women as head of panchayats, a field officer said that they were merely puppets," said Ms Dufflo.

"However, our research proved that they may be shy and not talk much, but had done some remarkable work in creating infrastructure."

Mr Banerjee elaborated on what he calls "nudges" and how they can be instrumental in achieving goals.

"One may think that a small reward/reminder is inconsequential, but it can go a long way," he said.

