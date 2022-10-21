Non-Gandhi Congress chief to take on Modi

India's opposition Congress declared veteran leader Mallikarjun Kharge its new chief on Wednesday - the first person from outside the influential Nehru-Gandhi family to hold the beleaguered party's presidency in 24 years.

The 80-year-old, who hails from the lowest rung of India's caste system, is seen as a loyalist of the Gandhi family, which has produced three Indian prime ministers and is expected to retain its clout over the party.

The Congress hopes to revive its flagging fortunes with a new leader after losing two general elections and control of some state assemblies to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"The most important issues facing the country right now is inflation, unemployment, widening wealth gap and a growing environment of hatred spread by the ruling government," Mr Kharge said after his landslide victory over former United Nations diplomat and MP Shashi Tharoor.

Despite the change at the top of the Congress, BJP, which advocates a hard-right, nationalist stance, appears to be in a strong position to win a third successive term at the the general election that is due by 2024.

The 137-year-old Congress, which helped win India's independence from colonial power Britain and then dominated politics for decades, has long championed a secular polity.

"This symbolic change of the president is a very powerful moment for the Congress," said Mr Neelanjan Sircar, a senior fellow at the Centre for Policy Research think tank.

"Its desire to change will have to reflect in organisational change on the ground."

Disgruntled senior party members have in recent months challenged the party's operation under its interim president Sonia Gandhi, who took charge after her son Rahul Gandhi resigned following the party's loss to the BJP in the 2019 general elections.

Ms Sonia is the widow of assassinated former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, who followed his mother Indira Gandhi and grandfather Jawaharlal Nehru.

The three collectively ruled India for all but around four of its first 40 years of independence.

Mr Kharge said Mr Rahul congratulated him on the phone and told him that he would keep working as a "foot soldier" of the Congress.

Mr Kharge, a former railways and labour minister, is widely believed to have the backing of both Mrs Sonia and Mr Rahul.

Mr Rahul on Wednesday said Mr Kharge is now the supreme authority in the party and that he "will decide my role in the party".

Despite stepping back, the mother and son are expected to continue pulling the strings from behind the scenes.

Mr Kharge, who is four months older than US President Joe Biden, now faces the mammoth challenge of winning the next national election and three state elections next year.

The Congress was reduced to just 53 seats in the 543-member lower house of parliament after the last national election, which was swept by the BJP with 303 seats.

A decision to elect a non-Gandhi president showed that Congress was "weary of criticism from BJP and Modi", said Mr Rasheed Kidwai, a fellow at the Observer Research Foundation and close watcher of the party for years.

He added that there was a "fair chance" that Mr Kharge may turn around the party's fortunes.

"He may be 80 but is in good health and a workaholic," said Mr Kidwai.

"He meets party leaders about state and regional issues. He can provide a healing touch to the party ranks.

"But ultimately, in an electoral democracy, what matters is winning elections."

Reuters, AFP

