Number of Indians doubled since counter started counting

India's first population counter, displaying 10 numbered cards on a green metal board, attracts curious passersby who watch it record the story of the world's most populous nation.

The counter - manually updated each day according to projected estimates and akin to a cricket scoreboard in appearance - was first erected in 1982, when India was home to more than 684 million people, according to the 1981 government census.

India grew rapidly to overtake China and topped the population ranks with more than 1.42 billion people, according to a United Nations projection in April.

"There was already an extra slot in the counter for when we crossed the one-billion mark," said Professor Chander Shekhar of the International Institute for Population Sciences in Mumbai, where the clock is located.

Overpopulation has long been a concern, with the government establishing a nationwide family planning programme in 1952.

But it was a controversial enforced-sterilisation push in the 1970s that sparked public debates and spurred the institute to create the counter, according to Prof Shekhar.

Every day, security guards change the numbers based on the projections of the natural growth rate - the difference between the number of births and the number of deaths per 1,000 a year - derived from government and United Nations estimates.

"We feel good when we update the board, as passersby can also see the growing population numbers," said 56-year-old security supervisor Salunkhe V.V.

The current projections estimate that India's population increases by just under 41,000 people a day - one every two seconds - or about 15 million a year.

India's current fertility rate is two births per woman.

The fertility rate varies across the country, with poorer states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar - boasting a combined population of more than 325 million - having the highest rates, according to a 2019 government survey. In contrast, the two wealthiest states of Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu have fertility rates of 1.56 and 1.54, respectively.

Family planning has largely been left to women, with less than one in 10 men using condoms, while female sterilisation was at nearly 38 per cent, according to the 2019-2021 National Family Health Survey.

Prof Shekhar, 49, was drawn into studying population from a young age, fascinated and "agitated" by large crowds of people everywhere he went.

"I used to hate these numbers but after I got my master's in statistics, I thought, 'Let us understand this, is it a problem? Or can it really be solved?'" he said.

The fertility and social demography expert believes the large numbers don't have to be a ticking time bomb if authorities focus on raising people's quality of life.

Education and health outcomes - such as falling infant and maternal mortality rates - have improved since 1982, and India's economy has grown to become the fifth-largest in the world. But in many cities residents battle for resources while facing water shortages and air and water pollution.

Unemployment for the ages 15 to 24 stood at 23.2 per cent last year, according to the World Bank. The overall jobless rate was 7.7 per cent in May, data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy showed.

Prof Shekhar said a key concern was that "India will become older before it becomes richer".

"We need people to be skilled, and have employment opportunities for a huge, young population," he said.

AFP