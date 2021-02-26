Objections to Modi stadium name

Controversy erupted on Wednesday after the world's biggest cricket stadium was named after India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a surprise move, hours before its inaugural international match between India and England.

The 110,000-seater stadium in Motera, an Ahmedabad suburb in Gujarat, had been Mr Modi's pet project during his time as chief minister of that state before he took over as head of the national government in 2014.

The new name was announced by India's President Ramnath Kovind during a ceremony ahead of the third Test between India and England.

"This stadium was the dream of the prime minister and he had during his stint as chief minister here floated the idea of building the world's largest stadium," India's Home Minister Amit Shah said at the event.

The Rs800 crore ($145 million), perfectly round venue, with seats in the blue and saffron of the Indian team, eclipses the 100,000-seat Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia.

It had been inaugurated as Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Cricket Stadium by Mr Modi in February last year when he hosted a rally there with the then United States President Donald Trump.

Soon after Wednesday's ceremony, social media was flooded with remarks, including by some leaders of the Congress and other opposition parties, that the renaming exercise amounted to an "insult" to Sardar Patel, India's first home minister.

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and Congress state unit president Kamal Nath said it is an insult to the Iron Man of India, as Mr Patel is known.

Mr Nath tweeted: "Those who do great things, the world remembers them by naming the country's heritage after them, but those who just make false promises, they name the country's heritage in their names even while they are alive?

"Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Stadium will now be named Narendra Modi Stadium? This is an insult to the Iron Man of India."

His party colleague Rajeev Satav said: "Renaming Motera cricket stadium from Sardar Patel to Narendra Modi is an absolute disgrace. This shows how narcissistic our PM has become.

"This is outrageous and a clear sign of autocratic dictatorship."

Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill tweeted: "Is Mahatma Gandhiji's photo on the currency note staying or being replaced? #AskingforaFriend who is an ardent follower of Sardar Patelji."

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar later clarified that only the Motera stadium has been renamed.

The 25ha sports complex, of which the stadium is a part, continues to be named after Mr Patel.

Indo-Asian News Service