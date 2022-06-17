Old bus repurposed into classroom for 'learning through play'

A teacher engaging pupils in a class activity inside an old public bus in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

The re-modified bus is part of the state government's Education On Wheels initiative, which benefits about 1,600 students from Government Lower Primary School in Manacaud.

The bus from the Eenchakkal depot of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation, which is fitted with air-conditioning, was bound for the scrapyard when the school requested to repurpose it into a classroom.

Colourful paintwork and furniture, along with a garden right outside the bus, are modelled on a "learning through play" concept.

Kerala's Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty, who inaugurated the "classroom on wheels" on Monday, said the well-equipped facility was an answer to those who had made fun of the proposal. "No one thought a classroom would be possible in a KSRTC bus," he said.