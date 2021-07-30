Olympics weightlifter gets lifetime supply of free pizza

Olympics silver medallist Mirabai Chanu with India's former Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju (left) and current Sports Minister Anurag Thakur in New Delhi on Monday.

The weightlifter has been showered with gifts, including a lifetime supply of free pizza and movie tickets, since she finished second in the women's 49kg event in Tokyo on Saturday.

Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw felicitated her on Tuesday and announced a reward of Rs2 crore ($364,000) and a promotion in the Northeast Frontier Railway.

Indians on Twitter are also calling for a film based on the 26-year-old Manipuri, who has also won World Championship and Commonwealth medals.