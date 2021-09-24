Outrage over 'sari ban' in Delhi eatery

A video that shows a Delhi restaurant apparently refusing entry to a woman wearing a sari by contending the attire did not conform to its dress code is a massive misrepresentation of events that transpired, the eatery has said, posting its side of the story following an outcry on social media in India.

Outrage over a 16-second clip posted on Facebook on Monday was quick to spread after it showed a staff member at the national capital's Aquila restaurant telling the person filming: "Ma'am we allow only smart casual and sari is not counted as smart casual."

Sharing the video on Facebook, the woman, Ms Anita Choudaary, alleged that she was not allowed to enter the restaurant at Ansal Plaza on Sunday because she was wearing a sari.

Off camera on the video, she is heard saying agitatedly: "Show me that sari is not allowed."

She wrote on Facebook: "In one of the restaurants in Delhi, sari is not considered to be a smart outfit. The restaurant's name is Aquila. We argued over sari and a lot of excuses were made, but I was not allowed to enter the restaurant because the Indian attire sari is not a smart outfit.

"I have never been insulted like this. I also feel hurt."

Ms Choudaary, according to her Facebook profile, is a creative director at national television broadcaster Doordarshan.

She later told Indo-Asian News Service: "We booked a table to celebrate the birthday of our daughter at the restaurant but they didn't permit me inside as I was wearing a sari which they don't consider a smart casual.

"I repeatedly asked the staff to show the rule book but they went on repeating that they can't allow a woman wearing a sari inside. The restaurant manager threatened to call bouncers and the police. We then decided to leave the venue."

After her post went viral, the restaurant faced an intense backlash with people calling it out on social media as well as food platforms like Zomato.

The restaurant, however, claimed the incident was misrepresented and said it believed in "honouring our Indian community and have always welcomed our guests in all dress codes from modern to traditional".

In a post on Instagram on Wednesday, the restaurant clarified that the "10 second" clip posted by Ms Choudaary was part of a conversation that lasted for "one hour".

Posting the CCTV footage of the incident, it said the woman assaulted a staff member and another staff member incorrectly made the dress code comment to "tackle" the situation.

"We chose to stay silent till now and have been patiently watching the situation related to the incident," the restaurant said in a statement.

"A guest visited the restaurant and was politely requested to wait at the gate as there was no reservation under her name. However, while we discussed internally as to where we could seat them, the guest entered the restaurant and began to fight and abuse our staff.

"What unfolded after was beyond our imagination, with the guest slapping our manager."

The restaurant posted a separate video where women wearing saris are seen entering the restaurant.

"To tackle the situation and request the guest to leave, one of our gate managers made a statement on saris not being a part of our smart casual dress code and our whole team apologises for the same," it added.

According to NDTV, the staff member who made the comment was made to apologise to the woman and sacked.

