Owner books entire business class for pet

The dog owner and the pet at Chennai airport. PHOTO: ANI

A Mumbai woman booked the entire business class section of an Air India flight to fly her pet Maltese to Chennai on Sept 15.

News agency ANI quoted a Chennai airport official who said that the pet, Bella, reached Chennai aboard Flight AI671 accompanied by her owner and a domestic helper.

The woman reportedly spent around Rs250,000 ($4,590) to book all the business class seats.

The fare for a business class seat on an Air India Mumbai to Chennai is around Rs20,000 ($365).

"The J-class cabin on the Air India A320 aircraft has 12 seats, so the cute pup flew in luxury," an airline amployee told the Times of India.

Dogs have travelled in Air India business class before.

However, this is the first time that the entire business class section was booked for a pet.

Air India is the only Indian carrier that allows pets to travel in the cabin.

A maximum of two pets are allowed on a flight and the pet is seated in the last row.

Between June and September last year, Air India flew 2,000 pets on its domestic flights.