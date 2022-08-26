Pakistan rejects closure of missile-misfire case

Pakistan on Wednesday rejected India's closure of the incident involving the firing of a supersonic missile into Pakistani territory on March 9.

The Indian Air Force on Tuesday said at the end of its inquiry that three officers were sacked for accidentally firing the BrahMos - a nuclear-capable, land-attack cruise missile - into Pakistan. There were no casualties.

"Pakistan categorically rejects India's purported closure of the highly irresponsible incident and reiterates its demand for a joint probe," a foreign office statement said.

The measures taken by India after the incident and the subsequent findings and punishments handed by the so-called internal court of inquiry were totally unsatisfactory, deficient and inadequate, it added.

The Indian Air Force said in a statement on Tuesday: "A Court of Inquiry, set up to establish the facts of the case, found that deviation from the Standard Operating Procedures by three officers led to the accidental firing of the missile."

The Pakistan foreign office statement said: "India not only failed to respond to Pakistan's demand for a joint inquiry, but also evaded the questions raised by Pakistan regarding the command-and-control system in India, the safety and security protocols, and the reason for India's delayed admission of the missile launch."

If indeed India has nothing to hide, then it must accept Pakistan's demand for a joint probe in the spirit of transparency, the handout added.

Reuters