Pandemic further isolates Meghalaya village

Artist Treibor Mawlong has brilliantly highlighted the isolation of Mawbri, a small village in Meghalaya, India, following Covid-19 in an intricate woodcut series titled Circles.

"Even before the pandemic, the village was already locked away from the rest of the world," he said. "The lockdown caused by the pandemic has left the people with more difficulty and is an added burden to an already difficult lifestyle."

Situated on a steep hillslope, Mawbri falls in Meghalaya's south-west Khasi hills district, which is only a few kilometres from the border with Bangladesh. Villagers survive off the land through the cultivation and production of medicinal black pepper.

"The geographical location of the village, which has 40 households, and the absence of road connectivity makes life more difficult for the people," said Mawlong, 33. "It takes three hours of walking to reach the village. This gets more difficult when carrying the produce or a person who is sick, old or pregnant, bareback.

"The pandemic has caused the closure of shops and this means the people are not able to sell their produce. Many families are facing dire financial situations."

Mawlong has depicted the villagers' plight in his latest woodcut works, which are featured in New Delhi-based Vadehra Art Gallery's new digital endeavour Fresh by VAG.

The gallery supports young artists and directs a percentage of proceeds from artwork sales to charities and NGOs who are working to rehabilitate communities suffering from Covid-19.

"The woodcut prints from the exhibition are stories from Mawbri and some from my travel in Meghalaya during the pandemic," said Mawlong. "The pandemic actually has given me an opportunity to get very close to the people of Mawbri.

"They wake up early, work in the plantations for long hours and return in the evening to fetch basic food rations. Their voices and struggles are not much heard.

"These woodcut prints, which are mostly carved from real-life experiences, are part of that collective voice of struggles and hope."

Indo-Asian News Service