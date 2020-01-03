Pandya engaged to Serbian actress

3 Jan 2020 00:00 | மாற்றம் செய்யப்பட்ட நாள் / நேரம்: 3 Jan 2020 10:46

Leading Indian cricket all-rounder Hardik Pandya, 26, threw a surprise on New Year's Day as he announced his engagement to girlfriend and Serbian actress Natasa Stankovic, 27, on his official Instagram post.

"Starting the year with my firework," he wrote. "Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan (I am yours, you are mine and the entire nation knows it). 01.01.2020 #engaged."

His India teammates immediately congratulated him on his special day. Skipper Virat Kohli said: "Congratulations H. What a pleasant surprise. Wish you guys great times ahead. God bless."

Pandya is recovering from a back injury which has kept him away from international cricket since September last year. He has been selected for India A's tour of New Zealand starting later this month.

