Parents prepare treat for Miss Universe

Miss Harnaaz Sandhu, who became the first Indian in 21 years to win the Miss Universe title, will be treated to makki ki roti (flat unleavened bread made from corn), sarson da saag (mustard greens) and a bhangra dance by her parents in her hometown near Chandigarh after she returned to India on Wednesday.

"It's a proud moment (winning the Miss Universe title) for all of us. I can't express how happy I am. She has always been very active and determined," said her mother Rabinder Kaur Sandhu, a gynaecologist, on Monday at the family's residence in Kharar town in Punjab's Mohali district adjoining Chandigarh.

"Makki ki roti and sarson da saag are her favourite dishes and I would love to treat her with them when she comes home. It doesn't increase calories either."

Before bagging the crown in Eilat, Israel, by beating contestants from 79 other countries on Sunday, a confident Miss Harnaaz had tweeted: "India, tonight we will shine! Finally the great day has come! I feel very fortunate to represent my beloved country, have no doubt that I will do my best to get the crown for India."

Her mother, who hails from a middle-class family, said the 21-year-old has proved her mettle.

"She's very confident and focused on achieving her goals. We have supported her passion," said Mrs Rabinder.

Miss Harnaaz's brother Harnoor Singh, 28, a musician and video editor, said: "Harnaaz remains calm and focused most of the time. She was confident from her school days that one day she will clinch this title and she got it."

Her father Pritampal Singh Sandhu, a real estate agent, pointed out that sweets were distributed at the hospital when she was born. "We will all perform bhangra (traditional Punjabi dance) on her arrival," he said.

Miss Harnaaz, who became the third Indian to win the Miss Universe title after Sushmita Sen in 1994 and Lara Dutta in 2000, showed gratitude and remembered the important people in her life in her first official post as Miss Universe 2021 on Monday.

She began her post by saying "Wahe Guri Ji Da Khalsa, Wahe Guru Ji Di Fateh" (purity belongs to Waheguru, the creator, and we are only victorious if we learn, love and follow Guru's order), before adding: "We did it. I said in my final answer that I believed in myself and that's why I was on that stage. I also want to mention a few people (family and friends) who believed in me. Lastly, thank you to everyone who has showered me with so much love. I'm overwhelmed."

NDTV reported that the judges were won over by the traditional pink and gold embellished lehenga (a full ankle-length skirt) that Miss Harnaaz wore during the national costume segment.

She carried a wedding parasol along with it and donned traditional Indian jewellery which included danglers, bangles, statement ring, choker neckpiece and a multi-stranded matha patti (head jewellery).

Miss Harnaaz said about her costume: "It is a royal visual representation of a woman that showcases the Indian queen, strong yet delicate. Its elements are symbolic towards the protection instinct of a woman."

For the finale, she wore a gown designed by Saisha Shinde, who came out as a transgender at the beginning of the year. It was a stunning silver gown with beaded embellishments and a plunging neckline.

Miss Harnaaz, whose name means everyone's pride, told IANS that the key to her success was being confident. "You need to have in yourself the realisation that this is the purpose of your life," she said. "You have to want to make the most of the platform and the opportunity that is given to you.

"The faith, love and all the prayers of the people from my country gave me the drive I needed to win."

The model and actress, who started her journey in beauty pageants such as Times Fresh Face 2017 which she won, said her goal will be to "focus on every possible issue that the (Miss Universe) organisation focuses on, along with my advocacy for women empowerment and menstrual hygiene".

"My mum has always made sure that I talked about this with the youth who are the future of tomorrow," she said. "Women in my community and around the world still feel uncomfortable talking about their health.

"I think if somebody wants to achieve the purpose of their life, it can only be done when one is healthy. So I would like to use this platform to talk about these issues."

