Party's firebrand sparks outrage

Her incendiary remarks sparked outrage from the Islamic world and a diplomatic furore but Nupur Sharma (right) has long been a firebrand mouthpiece for the BJP.

The 37-year-old was a regular fixture in TV news debates, distinguishing herself as a zealous and combative advocate for the BJP's agenda. Her stature rose in concert with the fortunes of the party, which in the past decade established itself as India's dominant political force by championing Hindu identity.

Ms Sharma issued a public apology after her comments last week and said she had received death threats in the wake of her television appearance. Her party also went into damage control, suspending her for expressing "views contrary to the party's position".

But experts said the suspension made Ms Sharma the party's scapegoat for a broader political culture that has long dealt in anti-Islamic rhetoric.

"The party uses these hotheads to drive their agenda but when they go overboard they are forced to pull back," said Delhi-based analyst Parsa Venkateshwar Rao.

"It's a cat-and-mouse game they play. The party's top brass allows the spokesmen to raise the temperature and they step in only when they feel it is going out of control."

Until last week, Ms Sharma was one of the rising stars of the BJP.

A trained lawyer who attended the London School of Economics, she unsuccessfully contested a state election in 2015.

She joined the party's youth wing while studying at Delhi University, where she was elected student union president and became infamous for leading a mob of students to storm a seminar hosted by a Muslim academic in 2008.

Ms Sharma's sidelining from the party was not a result of her beliefs but because her comments on Islam had "overstepped her mark", said Mr Hartosh Singh Bal, political editor of Caravan magazine.

"She was at the centre of what the party's future ideas would be for a young leader. This is just a little damage control. The kind of Islamophobia on which they practise their politics will not change."

