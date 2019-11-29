People go nuts at festival

A vendor is seen selling peanuts during the annual Kadlekai Parishe, or peanut festival, in Bengaluru.

Thousands attended India's largest penaut festival, held for two days from Tuesday on the iconic Bull Temple Road, where farmers displayed their first crop of the year.

The festival, which is said to date back to the city's founding in 1537, sees the farmers symbolically donate their harvest to the Bull Temple in Basavanagudi.

This year, farmers from neighbouring Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh also participated.