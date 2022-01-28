Photo of Kohli's daughter goes viral

After Anushka Sharma and her daughter were captured on live camera at an India versus South Africa cricket match last Sunday, the actress and her husband Virat Kohli have explained that she had been caught off-guard and did not realise the camera was on her and baby Vamika.

Anushka and Vamika, who turned one recently, were spotted in the VIP stand watching Kohli and the Indian team playing in the one-day international.

Vamika's face was revealed in the shot and screenshots have since gone viral on social media with #Vamika trending on Twitter.

Fans were initially enthused by the photo and called Vamika "Mini Virat".

One tweeted: "Every first born daughter looks like the female version of her dad." Another said: "She looks just like Virat."

However, the broadcast and viral photos soon angered several fans who demand the tweets sharing the photo be deleted.

"The broadcaster should have respected their privacy," read a tweet, while another added: "It was so wrong of SuperSport to show Vamika's face especially when Virat and Anushka had specifically asked not to do so."

Another person tweeted: "Well, honestly it was a terrible thing for them to do, by not respecting the privacy they needed!"

Others have questioned why Anushka had lifted her toddler up if she didn't want her face shown - Anushka and Kohli are fiercely private when it comes to photos of Vamika.

In an Instagram story, Anushka clarified that she didn't mean to allow Vamika to be filmed.

She wrote: "We realise that our daughter's images were captured at the stadium and widely shared thereafter. We want to inform everyone that we were caught off-guard and didn't know that the camera was on us."

Anushka and Virat Kohli have previously requested media and fans not to circulate photos of Vamika.

Last month, the actress posted a note: "We seek privacy for our child and would like to do our best to give her a chance to live her life freely away from media and social media."

Indo-Asian News Service