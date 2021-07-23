Photojournalist Danish Siddiqui's death in Afghanistan condoled

A memorial for Reuters journalist Danish Siddiqui, who was killed while covering a clash between Afghan security forces and Taliban fighters near a border crossing with Pakistan, outside the Press Club in New Delhi.

India's Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur last Friday offered his condolences on the death of the Indian photojournalist and Pulitzer Prize winner, saying he leaves behind an extraordinary body of work.

Several media groups such as the Foreign Correspondents' Club of South Asia and the Press Club of India expressed shock at Siddiqui's death and remembered him as a courageous and "fiercely talented" photojournalist.

Siddiqui, in his early 40s, was killed during clashes in Spin Boldak district in Kandahar. He was based in Mumbai.