Pilgrimage in Kashmir resumes even as many go missing in floods

Thousands of Hindu pilgrims resumed their trek to the popular Amarnath cave shrine in the mountains of Kashmir on Tuesday, even as scores remained missing after flash floods hit one of their camps.

On Friday, a sudden cloud burst triggered flash floods that swept away hundreds of tents and three large community kitchens that serve the pilgrims free food, leaving behind a metres-thick layer of mud and debris.

The authorities have confirmed 16 deaths and said on Monday that another 47 people were missing.

Retail inflation remains above 7% in June, more rate hikes seen

India's annual consumer inflation remained painfully above the 7 per cent mark and beyond the central bank's tolerance band for the sixth month in a row, official data showed on Tuesday, raising prospects of more rate hikes next month.

Economists said retail prices showed little sign of cooling despite the Reserve Bank of India raising its benchmark repo rate by 90 basis points over the last two months and the government slapping export curbs on wheat and other food items.

June's print of 7.01 per cent was almost in line with the 7.04 per cent forecast by economists in a Reuters poll and higher than 6.26 per cent in the year earlier period.

Top court holds Mallya guilty of contempt

The Supreme Court sentenced tycoon Vijay Mallya on Monday to four months in jail for refusing to disclose his assets after defaulting on a loan of Rs90 billion ($1.13 billion) since the collapse of his defunct Kingfisher Airlines.

The businessman, with interests ranging from aviation to liquor, is now in London and the Indian government has made efforts to extradite him.

Mallya has refused to appear before the court despite several summons.

Uber tried to blame Indian system for 2014 Delhi rape by its driver

Uber staff in its San Francisco headquarters panicked after a woman passenger was raped in a cab by its driver in New Delhi on Dec 5, 2014, a tranche of leaked documents has revealed.

The company immediately took the line that it was the "flawed" Indian system of background checks of drivers that led to the accused Shiv Kumar Yadav to commit a second sexual harassment case.

The Indian Express, which received these leaked documents, said in a report that an unmistakable effort was made to pitch the blame on local authorities.

Swiggy identifies 'mystery' horse-rider in viral video

Popular Indian food aggregator Swiggy has clarified that a man riding a horse in a recent viral video is not one of its delivery executives.

The video showed the man galloping on a rain-soaked road in Mumbai, carrying a bag bearing Swiggy's logo. It generated a range of responses, from appreciation of the man's commitment to his job to criticism towards Swiggy.

But Swiggy said the horse-rider was a teenager who had "borrowed" a delivery bag.

Oppo evades $770m in import tax

An investigation by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has found that Chinese smartphone maker Oppo evaded customs duty worth Rs43.9 billion ($770 million), a government statement said on Wednesday.

Indian investigators found evidence that Oppo wrongfully used duty exemptions for imported items for use in mobile phone production, the statement said.

They also allege Oppo made royalty payments, which were not added to the transaction value of imported goods, as required by Indian law.

A notice "has been issued to Oppo India, demanding the customs duty", the government said.

SpiceJet sees another technical glitch after flight to Dubai

SpiceJet, the Indian airline already under scrutiny from regulators, had another technical issue after a flight to Dubai, according to people familiar with the matter.

The plane, an eight-year-old Boeing 737, flew from India to Dubai on Monday and after landing was discovered to have a technical issue with its nose wheel.

The incident wasn't life-threatening, and all passengers and crew safely disembarked.

International trade settlements in rupees

The Reserve Bank of India is putting into place a mechanism for international trade settlements in rupees, which banks will need seek prior approval to use, it said in a statement on Monday.

The order takes immediate effect and the mechanism is designed to "promote growth of global trade with emphasis on exports," the RBI said.

Raja, one of the oldest tigers in India, dies

One of the oldest tigers in India - Raja - died at the age of 25 years and 10 months at a rescue centre in north Bengal in the early hours of Monday.

"It was one of the oldest tigers in India and was brought to the Khairabari Leopard Rescue Centre at Jaldapara in north Bengal in August 2008," said divisional forest officer of Jaldapara Deepak M.

Normally, tigers live up to 16 years in the wild and up to 30 years in captivity.

Raja was taken to the rescue centre in north Bengal after a crocodile partially bit off its right hind leg.

Autorickshaw crammed with 27 passengers seized

When police in in Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh, stopped a speeding auto-rickshaw on Monday, they were surprised to find 27 people crammed into the small vehicle.

A video showing a policeman counting the passengers as they exit the vehicle has gone viral on social media.

The autorickshaw was seized for violating the speed limit and overloading.

Gujarat man has rare blood group

A 65-year-old man from Gujarat has been identified with a blood group which is India's first and the world's 10th unique group, IANS reported.

The man, who is a heart patient in Ahmedabad and needed blood for surgery, has been identified with EMM negative blood group, a unique blood type which cannot be categorised into the existing groups of A, B, O or AB.

There are only nine people in the world who fall into this rare blood group.