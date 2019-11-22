Pink-ball buzz masks visibility concerns

A man stands next to a cricket-themed mural on the walls of Eden Gardens in Kolkata. PHOTO: AFP

The buzz in both dressing rooms is palpable but India and Bangladesh will head into their maiden day-night cricket Test with a common concern about visibility of the pink ball to be used for the landmark match in Kolkata.

The players appear genuinely excited and are leaving no stones unturned in their preparation for the match which will get underway in front of a sellout crowd at Eden Gardens today.

Since Adelaide hosted the first day-night Test in 2015, there have been murmurs about the visibility of the pink balls, especially at twilight.

Equipment manufacturer Sanspareils Greenlands has assured its pink ball will not discolour easily, but concerns linger in both camps.